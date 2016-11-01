RESOLUTION CALLS ON SABUDA TO RESIGN

A resolution calling on Lackawanna Board of Education President Edward Sabuda to resign will be introduced at tonight's special meeting of the board.

Trustee Henry Kozak said Monday he will seek Sabuda's resignation and if he refuses to resign will seek to have the state commissioner of education remove him.

Sabuda's attack on board member Kevin Reed during a School Board meeting last week renders him unfit to hold office, Kozak said.

Sabuda, contacted Monday, said he will not resign. He declined further comment.

Sabuda knocked Reed out of his chair during a confrontation in a public meeting last Wednesday. Reed alleges that he also was slapped and kicked, which Sabuda denies.

Sabuda pleaded innocent to misdemeanor third-degree assault Monday, and Lackawanna City Judge Norman F. Walawender scheduled further court proceedings March 14.

Sabuda, 60, was allowed to remain free on his own recognizance after his arraignment on a criminal summons signed Friday by City Judge Frederick J. Marrano.

Sabuda admits to pushing Reed but has denied slapping or kicking him. Reed, 30, said he sustained a leg injury when Sabuda kicked him while he was on the floor.