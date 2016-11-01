BEHIND THE SCENES

The application deadline for the American Berlin Opera Foundation's 1994-1995 Scholarship Competition, to study at Deutsche Oper Berlin, Germany, is March 15. The competition is open to singers ages 18 to 30 who have completed all schooling. For an application form, write to the American Berlin Opera Foundation Inc., Attention: Scholarship Competition, 40 W. 57th St., 31st Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019-4092.

A Santa Barbara Winery Association Tour to benefit Studio Arena Theatre will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. The program includes dinner, wine tasting and a silent auction. For information, call Studio Arena at 856-5650 or Faye Horowitz at 634-4176.

Auditions

Auditions for the Amherst Players April production of the Neil Simon comedy "Come Blow Your Horn" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Smallwood Drive School, 300 Smallwood Drive, Snyder. Director Norine Foster is looking for a cast of three women, two under age 35 and one over age 40. Also needed are three men who meet the same age requirements.

The Niagara Falls Little Theatre will hold auditions for its May production of the musical "Oklahoma!" at 6 tonight and at 7 p.m. Monday in the Pierce Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1815 Pierce Ave., Niagara Falls. For information, call 282-8838.

ComedySportz, a improvisational comedy club chain, will audition comics to add to its new local troupe at 7 p.m. March 8 and 10. Prior improvisational or stand-up experience is not necessary. For details, call Randy at 798-1128.

VEE Corp., the producer of "Sesame Street Live," is looking for actors and dancers, 18 years and older, to perform in its National Equity tours. Auditions will be held at 1:30 p.m. March 17 in Shea's Buffalo Center, 646 Main St. For information, call Susan Fahning at (612) 375-9670.

Calls for work

The Phoenix Theatre of Indianapolis is accepting entries for its 1994 Festival of Emerging American Theatre playwrighting competition. Each script submitted must include a one-to-two-page synopsis, production history of the play, and the playwright's resume. Full-length or one-act plays will be considered. Send materials along with a self-addressed envelope and $5 entry fee to FEAT Competition, Phoenix Theatre, 749 N. Park Ave., Indianapolis, Ind. 46202, by March 15. For information, call (317) 635-PLAY.