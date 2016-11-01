GRAND JURY INDICTS 2 MEN IN SLAYING POLICE SAY VICTIM WAS KICKED TO DEATH DURING FIGHT OVER BAD DRUG DEAL

An Erie County grand jury Friday indicted two men in the slaying of a Buffalo man who was kicked to death Jan. 3 during a fight in his Auburn Avenue apartment over what police said was a bad drug deal.

Martin Lauber, 18, of Elmwood Avenue, and Ewen McElhaney, 21, of Emery Road, East Aurora, pleaded innocent to manslaughter charges before State Supreme Court Justice Joseph S. Forma. The men are charged in the death of Carl Sanchez, 23, in the upper apartment at 322 Auburn.

Lauber was allowed to remain free on $45,000 bail and McElhaney on $5,000 bail.

Sanchez died after he was repeatedly kicked in the head with steel-toed boots during a fight over a bad LSD deal last summer, police said.

Lauber was indicted on both first- and second-degree manslaughter charges.

McElhaney was indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges.

Michael J. Cooper, the assistant Erie County district attorney handling the case, said Lauber is charged with kicking Sanchez more times than McElhaney, but he declined to comment further.

Lauber was arrested last month by Buffalo homicide detectives on a second-degree murder charge. Cooper refused to comment on why the grand jury dropped murder charges against Lauber and why McElhaney was later charged in the case.

Capt. Charles T. Fieramusca, chief of the Homicide Bureau, said "bad drugs were sold" last summer, sparking the fatal beating.

He refused to say who bought and who sold the LSD allegedly involved in the deal.

Sanchez was found dead on the living room floor of his apartment by his girlfriend at about 1 p.m. Jan. 3. The woman told police she had last seen him alive about 12 hours earlier.

An autopsy showed Sanchez had died at about 3 a.m.

Police said a roommate of Sanchez was allegedly in a bedroom of the apartment when Sanchez was attacked.