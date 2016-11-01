Dear Dr. Love: I am so sick of hearing my two best friends talk about their weddings this spring, and to boot, I'm feeling like a loser for not even remotely wanting to marry my current lover. Is there anything I can do to get through this spring?

-- Thirty Floors Up and Contemplating Jumping

Firstly, do not jump. Remember the guy in the '70s at City Hall ... OK, you remember. Enough said.

Secondly, fill a large bucket with ice cubes and water. Completely submerge your head in said bucket. Then pull your head out, and wake the *#@$&% up.

Have you not read the article (on the joys of singlehood in the '90s) sitting neatly to the left of this column? Read it and come back. We'll wait. See? Unless you are so ringingly in love (or about to become a parent) that to not be married would cast a plague upon your soul, there is no reason why you must be married, or even in a relationship, right now.

In fact, courtesy of a very funny new book of meditations, "Rationalizations for Women Who Do Too Much While Running With the Wolves" (Adams Publishing), here's a list of reasons you can give for not ever needing/wanting to tie the knot.

* Forever is a real, real long time.

* What if you meet someone better?

* You do have to pay half the bills. So much for the fairy tale.

* It's really hard to kick them out of the house after you're married.

* Watching "Brady Bunch" marathon reruns on Nick at Nite is no longer a guarantee.

* Same thing for clearance sales on Home Shopping Network.

* You like bar soap, they like liquid, and you just can't come to terms. (You can make this an issue very fast, even if it wasn't before.)

Look. You are ready to be married by ceremony when you feel married inside, "when you and your partner resonate together mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually," says best-selling relationships author Barbara DeAngelis. There's no mistaking this feeling. It's not like a gas bubble. It doesn't go away.

In the meantime, go to these weddings, eat the stuffed chicken breast at the reception, endure the endless playing of "Hot, Hot, Hot!" and wait. Your time will come.

