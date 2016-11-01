PRATT & LAMBERT LINE IS OVERDRAWN POSTS 76% RISE IN EARNINGS

Profits jumped by nearly 76 percent in the fourth quarter at Pratt & Lambert Inc., the Buffalo paint and coatings manufacturer said Wednesday.

The company also announced that merger negotiations with an unnamed manufacturer of architectural finishes are continuing.

"We hope to bring these discussions to a conclusion in the near future," said J.J. Castiglia, president and chief executive officer.

Profits increased to $1,011,000, or 18 cents per share, from $576,000, or 10 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 1992.

Revenues increased 10.1 percent to $59 million from $54 million the previous year.

Gains in all product sectors led to the profit and sales increase, while sales of architectural finishes were very strong, Castiglia said.

"A very successful year-end promotion boosted paint sales beyond expected levels, which may detract somewhat from first quarter 1994 volume," he said.

For the year, profits increased 20.3 percent to $6.2 million, or $1.10 per share, from $5.2 million, or 92 cents per share, in 1992.

An improved economy, internal cost controls, brisk demand for new products and reduced interest charges led to higher profits, Castiglia said.

"While most product lines contributed to our performance, the industrial sector and specialty formulations for the construction industry posted notable gains," he said.

The company's Pierce & Stevens subsidiary made market share gains in the packaging and paper converting field while it met with increased popularity for its Dualite microspheres in a variety of applications.

The company declared a first-quarter dividend of 15 cents per share of common stock, payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 17.