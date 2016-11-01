QUINN BILL WOULD TIGHTEN RULES ON EXPLOSIVES SALES

In the wake of a series of bombings that claimed five lives in upstate New York in December, Rep. Jack Quinn is proposing a new federal crackdown on the sale of explosives.

Quinn's "Federal Explosives Control Act of 1994" -- the first bill the Hamburg Republican has drawn up since taking office 13 months ago -- will be introduced in Congress today.

The bill would prevent people from walking into an explosives dealer's office and walking out with dynamite. Instead, it would require a federal permit for explosives sales.

In addition, Quinn's proposal echoes the "Brady Bill" restrictions on handgun sales enacted by Congress last year. The bill would require a five-day waiting period before explosives sales. This would expire when the Brady Bill's national background check system is established, sometime in the distant future.

Quinn said "a very dangerous loophole in federal law" apparently made it easier for the suspects in the December bombing to obtain dynamite.

"Currently, anyone can fill out a form with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and be allowed to purchase explosives as long as they agree not to cross state lines," Quinn said.

Authorities say Earl Figley, one of the suspects in the December bombings, filled out one of those forms and bought dynamite at an explosives dealership in Kentucky last June, and then violated the law by transporting the dynamite to New York and using it in bombs. Under a strict New York state law, he could not have bought those explosives in New York.

Figley and his friend, Michael T. Stevens, have been indicted on charges that they sent bombs to several members of the family of Stevens' girlfriend, killing five people.

Quinn's proposal came as welcome news to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

"For years we've been trying to prove to people that tougher regulations are needed," said John Meenaghan, resident agent in charge of the Buffalo office of the bureau. "We're the last country on the planet to allow explosives sales like this."

Fred P. Smith, president of the Institute of Makers of Explosives, said he had not seen Quinn's bill and could not comment on its specifics.

"But for at least 15 years, we have supported what we call a national licensing system" for major explosives, Smith said. "We have known for years that there's a gaping loophole in the current law. . . . What happened in New York in December was the straw that broke the camel's back for us."