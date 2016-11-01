MIAMI MAN CHARGED IN DRUG RING

Steven H. Seekings hardly looks the part of a flashy drug dealer, according to investigators in the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department.

"Steve wears flannel shirts, has a big belly hanging out over his jeans, and drives an old pickup truck," said Detective Sgt. Leo Jones. "He lives in a trailer with an addition built onto it, and sells firewood. He looks like a woodsman."

But Seekings, 36, of North Harmony, also ran a narcotics ring that had connections to the real world of Miami vice, police said. The arrest of Seekings' alleged supplier, Fatmir "Frank" Haxho, was announced Monday by the Southern Tier Drug Task Force and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Haxho, 41, a Miami bail bondsman, is expected to come to Buffalo for arraignment on federal cocaine trafficking charges sometime in the next few weeks.

"This ring was one of the major suppliers of cocaine in Jamestown and the Southern Tier," Jones said.

Seekings, who denies the allegations against him, has been in jail since late December on the federal drug charges. His wife, Kelli, 25, also has been charged.

Police said they believe Haxho sold Seekings two pounds of cocaine for about $25,000 every six or seven weeks. Seekings allegedly more than doubled his money by splitting the cocaine into ounces and selling it to smaller dealers throughout the Southern Tier, authorities said.

Seekings has been under investigation for more than nine months, but Jones said police only recently focused on his ties to Haxho.

While Seekings lived a low-key lifestyle in North Harmony, located about eight miles north of Jamestown, he traveled in style when he went to Miami to pick up cocaine, police said.

Detectives said he once spent $4,000 to hire a limousine to drive him to Miami and back on one of his drug runs.

Last October, detectives seized cocaine from Seekings after stopping a limousine he was riding in OVER 13 LNson Route 17 near Jamestown.

"We seized the limo, and if we're successful in forfeiture proceedings, we'll auction it off," Jones said.

The investigator said Seekings also drove stock cars at the Stateline Speedway in Busti and Erie Speedway in Erie, Pa., and was "fairly successful at it."

Several other people, not yet charged, are under suspicion in the drug probe, Jones added.