FADING BONNIES LOSE TO RUTGERS, 91-83

St. Bonaventure's designs on a strong finish in the Atlantic 10 Conference are crumbling.

Rutgers handed the Bonnies their fourth straight loss Monday night, 91-83 in overtime.

The Bonnies had a good chance to finish sixth in the nine-team Atlantic 10 three weeks ago after their upset of West Virginia. That's a big deal for a school that has owned the A-10 basement four straight years.

However, Bona has lost six of seven games since and is tied with St. Joseph's for eighth (and last) in the conference.

It was a disheartening loss for the Bonnies, because they led by 10 points with seven minutes left. Now they stand 9-14 overall and 3-10 in conference play, 1 1/2 games behind seventh-place Rutgers.

The Bonnies appear headed for the game between the eighth- and ninth-place teams in the A-10 tournament March 5. The winner of that game will get to play either 10th-ranked Massachusetts or No. 13 Temple.

"Me and Harry Moore were making jokes (during the game) about who was going to be in the 8-9 game," said Rutgers forward Jamal Phillips. "At this point in the year, all our misfortunes are in the past. That's what we have to shoot for."

Shooting was a main subplot Monday. Rutgers has hit 39.4 percent of its shots from the field -- eighth-best in the conference. Bona ranks last at 38.5 percent.

The Bonnies shot 46 percent in the first half, then came back to reality. They hit just 29 percent the last 25 minutes, and were 1 of 10 from the field in overtime.

Bona built its lead after switching to a zone defense late in the first half. Two three-point shots by Nii Nelson-Richards and a three-point play by Tobias Hauff gave the Bonnies a 69-59 lead with 6:57 left.

At about that point, Rutgers made a defensive switch of its own.

"Defensively, when we went to the three-guard lineup that helped turn things around," Rutgers coach Bob Wenzel said. "Their two guys, (Garland) Mance and (David) Vanterpool, are kind of like guard-forwards. They're very tough for forwards to defend. We did better stopping them with guards on them."

Bona scored just three points on its final seven possessions of regulation, and Rutgers sent the game into overtime tied at 77.

Freshman guard Charles Jones, who was an all-New York City high school star, hit two straight three-pointers and fed Phillips for an easy layup as the Scarlet Knights took control in overtime.

Jones finished with a season-high 23 points.

Bona got 16 from Moore, but he was harassed all night in the lane and shot 5 of 18 from the field.

Bona could not shoot well enough from the perimeter to give him operating room.

"They were just bodying Harry," Bona coach Jim Baron said. "Everybody does that. They just pushed him away from the basket. He had some real tough looks (at the basket)."

Baron was more dismayed with his team's defense than with its shooting.

"Your lead is only as good as your defensive play," he said. "That was very disappointing. We didn't stop 'em defensively. . . . We were going zone, but when they hit some threes, we had to go man-to-man. . . . We had to make stops, and we did not."

Vanterpool also had 16 points. Jeff Quackenbush added 15 and Mance 14.

The Bonnies have three regular-season games left. They will play at Duquesne Thursday.