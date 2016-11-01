Maude R. Franchell, 88, of Lakewood Village, an active member of the Red Cross and former operator of a family-owned grocery, died Friday (Feb. 18, 1994) in Medina Memorial Hospital.

A native of Medina, Mrs. Franchell was a 1922 graduate of Medina High School and worked as a bookkeeper for Crosby-Whipple Oil Co. in Lyndonville from 1922 to 1956.

She married William A. Franchell in 1956 and together they operated Franchell's Grocery in Medina until the business was sold in the 1960s. Her husband died in 1976.

Mrs. Franchell was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, the Medina Memorial Hospital Association of Twigs and Eastern Star Chapter 381. As a member of the Medina Chapter of the Red Cross, she worked on numerous blood collection drives.

She also was an elections inspector and an avid bowler. She was a former member of Shelridge Country Club.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in Barnes-Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St. Burial will be in Boxwood Cemetery.