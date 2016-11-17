This loss hurts the most, but Bills vow to get it right

The onus of a fourth straight Super Bowl loss weighed heavy in the Buffalo Bills' locker room Sunday night.

The Bills were a disappointed, hurting team after their 30-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII. But they were not embarrassed.

They made no apologies for themselves. And many of them seemed like they were prepared to carry the weight of their record loss just like they carried the burden of a third straight loss.

"It wasn't happy," quarterback Jim Kelly said of the mood in the Georgia Dome locker room after the game.

"We have a lot to be proud of but we have to figure out what it's going to take for us to win one. Everybody on this team has a lot to be proud of. The last couple of years we played a very good Dallas Cowboy team. But I'll tell you what, we're going to keep going until we get it right. What else can you say?"

"I'm hurting, that's all I can say," said linebacker Mark Maddox. "I'm depressed. I'm sad."

"It's always tough to lose a game this huge," said special teamer Steve Tasker. "You've got to hand it to the Cowboys. They played extremely well in the second half. Sometimes you feel like you're beating your head against the wall, but as long as there's a chance for us to come back we're always going to keep fighting."

While the Bills played the Cowboys a lot tougher than in Super Bowl XXVII, several players said Sunday's loss probably hurt the most of their four Super defeats.

"I guess you could say this hurts the most because this is now," linebacker Cornelius Bennett said. "The past is past. This is the one we're feeling now."

"It's hard to compare them because right now I can't see anything but this game we just lost," Tasker said. "It's hard to say whether one's worse than another. It doesn't matter. They're all pretty bad."

The locker room was somber minutes after the game.

"They were extremely disappointed, maybe more so than in their previous losses," head coach Marv Levy said. "Extremely disappointed. Very quiet. (There was) no locker kicking going on. There was deep disappointment. They really wanted to win the game."

"There wasn't really a lot being said," center Kent Hull said.

"We worked awfully hard to be here. We deserved to be here. We didn't play our best football today. We say that every year, it seems. But this team knows if we can keep the talent we have here, we can do it again."

"It was pretty quiet," Tasker said. "Guys were patting each other and stuff, trying to keep our heads up, being conciliatory.

"At least they don't shoot us when we lose these things. At least we can go around and congratulate each other on a pretty good season, although it hasn't ended the way we wanted it to."

"Marv told us he was proud of us, win or lose," guard John Davis said. "We've got a great team here and we've come up short four times. I'm not going to hang my head down low over the team we have. It's just like we've said, we have to start all over in training camp and do it until we get it right."

Numerous players echoed that theme.

"I'll say it again, let's piss 'em off and try to come back again," Bennett said.

"I think we're still going to be the team to beat in the AFC. The management has done a great job keeping everybody satisfied making sure everyone stays together. I think we have a chance of coming back."

The Bills now join Minnesota and Denver as the only four-time losers of the Super Bowl.

They are the only team ever to lose four straight.

Hull said the team is ready to cope with that stigma.

"I don't know how we could be any more ready," he said. "This football team is calloused against negative things. I'm sure this football team can handle it if anyone can."

"Whether we get a chance to come back remains to be seen," said Bennett. "But I believe things happen for a reason. I believe in God, and he won't put anything in your way that won't make you a better person. Maybe it won't help me on the football field, but maybe when I get married and have kids it'll help me somewhere down the line the rest of my life."

