There's a hard way and an easy way of doing most things. If you want to catch a brontosaurus, don't jump on his back and try to wrestle him to the ground. Instead, find a big hole, bait it with something a brontosaurus likes, and wait for the beast to come lumbering along and topple in.

South ruffed the third heart, drew trumps, and led a diamond to finesse with the queen. East won and led a fourth heart.

South ruffed, cashed the king of clubs, and led a club to dummy's jack, trying to get a discard for his diamond loser. East took the queen to defeat the contract.

South tried to capture his brontosaurus the hard way. Instead of wrestling mightily with the problem, South should get East to do the work.

After drawing trumps with the ace, king and queen, South should lead dummy's last heart. When East plays the 13th heart, South just throws a diamond. East must then lead a diamond or a club, giving declarer a free finesse and his tenth trick.

South dealer

North-South vulnerable

NORTH

Q 6 2

10 8 6 2

A Q 4

A J 3

WEST

10 8 7

A K 7

J 7 3

10 8 6 2

EAST

5

Q J 9 4

K 10 8 5

Q 9 7 5

SOUTH

A K J 9 4 3

5 3

9 6 2

K 4

South West North East

1 Pass 2 NT Pass

3 Pass 4 All Pass

Opening lead -- K