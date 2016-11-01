FEDERAL JUDGE DISMISSES SUIT OVER OFFICE SITE

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that claimed improper bidding and site selection procedures led to the relocation last month of the U.S. attorney's office in the new Federal Centre building, 138 Delaware Ave.

U.S. District Judge Michael B. Mukasey said he sees none of the improprieties alleged in the lawsuit filed last year by attorneys for 60 Key Center Inc., a company that bid unsuccessfully to have the office moved into the downtown Key Center at Fountain Plaza.

The U.S. attorney's office moved its operations to Federal Centre, a six-story building developed by Acquest Holdings Inc. The leased space costs the federal government $1.39 million a year.

The lawsuit filed by 60 Key Center Inc. claimed that the U.S. attorney's office could have had better office space at a lower price in its building.

The suit also claimed that the U.S. General Services Administration rented space from Acquest even though Acquest's bid came in months late for consideration.

Victor C. Silverstein, attorney for Acquest, disagreed, and the judge concurred with Silverstein.

"We felt all along that there was no doubt that the bidding procedures were properly conducted," Silverstein said Monday.

Donald G. McGrath, attorney for 60 Key Center Inc., said his clients are planning an appeal.