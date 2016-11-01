FALCONER'S SCHAUS A 'KID WHO HATES LOSING'

If it seems Falconer wrestler Jacob Schaus has been around awhile, it's because he has.

He started his varsity career in the eighth grade and will finish it in the school's record book.

"He's just a kid who hates losing and does everything in his power to win," said coach Steve Penhollow. "He's not happy if he doesn't wrestle the way he can. He has more self-determination than any kid I've seen in my life. He knows what he should be doing, and that's what he does."

What Schaus does most is win. In the 155-pound final Saturday at the 20th annual Sweet Home Invitational, he tied Brad Waddington's school record of 148 career victories.

Schaus, who won the Section VI championship and placed third in the state meet at 145 pounds, is 20-0 with 18 pins this season and ranked No. 1 in the state at 155.

"It's been a great season so far, but there is more out there for me to shoot for," he said. "I know a lot is expected of me this year, but that's fine. I like the pressure."

One reason a lot is expected of him is that he followed his brother Nathan at Falconer. Also a sectional champion, Nathan Schaus graduated last year with 126 wins and now attends St. Lawrence University.

Although he and his brother often are compared to one another, Jacob said they can stand on their own merits.

"He's done a lot of things I can never do, and I've done some things he couldn't do," he said. "We're different styles of wrestlers."

Penhollow said there is a common denominator, however.

"Jacob and Nathan are probably two of the most fiercest competitors that I've ever seen," he said. "I used to have to pull them apart in practice because every day they'd be at each other. But when they walk out of the room, they're the best of friends.

"They more or less made themselves with their work ethic, drive and determination. They have dedicated their lives to the sport of wrestling, and it's turned out to be a major advantage for both of them."

Penhollow said Jacob misses his brother, so the coach has other wrestlers pound him in practice to remind him of the good old days with Nathan.

"We try to work him over pretty good," Penhollow said. "But he's a hard-nosed kid. He always comes back for more."

Schaus' main practice partner has been Waddington, a five-time qualifier for the state meet who graduated in 1985. "Brad's shown me the right way to do things," Schaus said. "I owe him a lot."

Schaus is trying to pay him back by breaking his school record and by winning a state title that eluded Waddington.

"I'll be more than happy to see him do it," Waddington said of the record. "I'm very impressed with Jacob. I've worked with him for a lot of years. I think he has the talent to be a state champion and the potential to be a Division I All-American or even a national champion someday."

Another sectional title and a state championship could ensure his ticket to a Division I school.

"I can see my goals in front of me, and I'm working as hard as I can to achieve them," said Schaus, who has been contacted by the University at Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Lock Haven and Clarion College.

"There are a lot of matches to go, and I have a lot of improving to do. I'm not overlooking anyone."