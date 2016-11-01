DENNY CAN SUE OVER BEATING, JUDGE RULES

Reginald Denny, the trucker who was nearly beaten to death during the 1992 riots, can sue the city for failing to protect him, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William Matthew Byrne Jr. cleared the way Monday for a trial on the lawsuit filed by Denny and three other riot victims.

They contend -- and now must prove -- that police pulled out of South Central Los Angeles, the flash point of the 1992 riots, because most of the residents there are black and Hispanic.

Denny, who sat quietly during the hearing, said afterward that he felt abandoned at the intersection where his beating was broadcast live by television news crews.

"It's all on the videotape," Denny said. "How many police officers did you see in that picture?"

Denny and the other plaintiffs -- Takao Hirata, Fidel Lopez and Wanda Harris -- claim they were deprived of their constitutional right to equal protection under the law. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1989 that police departments may not selectively deny protection to "disfavored minorities."

The riots erupted after four white policemen were acquitted on state charges of beating black motorist Rodney King.

Denny's main assailant, Damian Williams, who hurled a brick at Denny's head, was convicted of mayhem and assault and sentenced to 10 years in prison.