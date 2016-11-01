RIGHTS GROUP ASSAILS THAIS ON BURMA SEX TRAFFICKING

About 20,000 Burmese girls and women have been forced to work as prostitutes in Thai brothels, and Bangkok is to blame, an international human rights group charged Sunday.

In a scathing report, New York-based Human Rights Watch accused Thailand of allowing sex traffickers to lure virgins as young as 13 into the country, often "with the direct involvement of Thai police or border guards."

A government spokesman said Thailand was restructuring its national police force so top officials could more closely supervise local officers.