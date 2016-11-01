OVER THE WEEKEND

Alannah Myles performed her guitar-oriented brand of rock 'n' roll in a late Friday show at the Impaxx. Shirley Lewis sang the blues in a late Friday show at the Lafayette Tap Room. On Saturday, five rock bands, including Clock Exchange and Scary Chicken, played at a local music showcase in the Marquee at the Tralf.

Impaxx:

Alannah Myles

When Canadian rocker Alannah Myles stepped out on stage at Impaxx to the throb of an elastic, rubbery drumbeat, she didn't disappoint. Her dark hair, tinged with gray, billowed over her shoulders. In head-to-toe black leather, she looked like a fierce Frazetta knight.

She was quite a switch from the opening band, the loud but genial Stevie Ray Shannon, who -- rumbling and swiveling -- had given us a kind of amusing, industrial country sound. From her first scream, Myles was all business.

Her taut, hyperacidic voice commanded attention the way a police siren would. In the short space of a phrase such as "Big town!" her tone would careen from precious to petulant, from melodrama to car-alarm meanness. Her shrill screams were almost unbearable.

Myles' band watched with pale upturned faces as she sprang like a cougar up onto a speaker and beat at a tambourine. Leaping down and gyrating about, she directed aggressive karate-kicks toward the audience. Once, as if on a whim, she pretended to kick the bass player in the teeth. (Now that I think about it, maybe she kicked him for real. I was too far away to get a good look.)

Her guitarist was playing what appeared to be a Gibson SG. We couldn't hear its sound much over everything else that was going on, but such is the price we pay for big decibels. It was quite a show, and I regretted I couldn't say long enough to catch Myles' famous songs. Out in the parking lot I could still hear her screaming, cold ambassador from an empire of harsh, heartless rock.

-- Mary Kunz

Lafayette Tap Room:

Shirley Lewis

Deep-voiced and full-bodied, Shirley Lewis belts her blues with a strong, warm gospel timbre.

In the Lafayette Tap Room Friday, she wore a black, jeweled outfit. She smiled, she shook it, she clambered off the stage and shimmied. She chanted "oh-oh-oh-oh-oh" and chirped as the crowd went wild. After an earth-moving "Rock Me Baby," she disappeared into the back room.

Instead of hiding out, she reappeared in a gold lame get-up, sat down and said hello. "I'm from Boston, but I'm originally from South Jersey. This is my first time in Buffalo," she told us. "I grew up playing music with my family. My sister sings gospel. That's all she sings -- she's very religious. I always do a gospel song at the end of the night."

Then we veered about as far from religion as we could go, as Lewis went back on stage and wailed, "You can have my husband, but please don't mess with my man."

She dedicated the song "W-O-M-A-N" to Janis Joplin, which went over big with everyone. As she sang, "I want a man to pull out my chair, I want a man to take me out to dinner," her tone was intense and confiding. Bleary couples typical of the end-of-the-night Tap Room crowd lurched and swayed over the floor.

Lewis' accompanying musicians -- keyboard, drums, guitar, and bass -- were friendly and easygoing, like a bunch of hippies. What a pleasure to hear a group that wasn't so loud it left one's ears ringing. Lewis' sound was everything a blues musician's should be: passionate and fiery but, in the end, comforting.

"Remember," she told us, "without gospel, there would be no blues." She wrapped things up with her promised gospel show-closer, "I've got the light of love, I'm going to let it shine," and outside, the wind didn't seem quite so cold.

-- Mary Kunz

Marquee at the Tralf:

Clock Exchange, Snufflufugus, Scary Chicken, Phonkbutt,and Lollipop

It was listed as a Showcase of Buffalo's original bands. Names of local record companies, radio and television stations waited on the guest list. And waited. . . .

Although no bigwigs appeared Saturday night in the Marquee at the Tralf, some future hope and one sure-fire success story seemed to churn.

Clock Exchange opened the five-band show to a scant 8 p.m. crowd. Led by guitarist Bruce Michielli, band members describe themselves as "somewhere between the Beatles' 'Revolver' album and Paul Westerberg and The Replacements."

Many years lie between these two influences, yet Clock Exchange seems to be spending most of its time in the "MTV hits the airwaves" era of sound. Michielli's vocals resemble Elvis Costello's, as does the band's simple playing style. Even their mod outfits coincide with this lost period of time.

Life moves on, however, and fortunately so does Clock Exchange. The recent addition of keyboardist Sue Faboo adds variety to their poppy tunes and their newest songs, "Man of His Position" and "The Heckler," move onward to longer, more intense tunes.

Snufflufugus played next. Their name, an offshoot of the Sesame Street character, implies either a bunch of kids on guitars or a comical band.

The four underaged girls who hopelessly tried to entertain the crowd with Hula-Hoops backed the first assumption. An annoyed listener remarked, "They're so young, they have no hips -- that's why they can't keep those hoops going." As an even younger boy introduced the band, all hope for an entertaining show diminished, until the three members began to play.

Twenty-one-year-old guitarist Ara Bagdasarian filled the room with a heavily distorted sound, leaving no space for boredom. His sound is a good melodic one similar to Gamalon's George Puleo. In fact, Bagdasarian resembles a young Puleo with his gritty look and, "I don't care what you think -- I'm here to play," attitude.

Although Bagdasarian teasingly began many of their songs with well-known metal riffs (Van Halen, Black Sabbath), bassist Erik Sweet said Snufflufugus is not a metal band. "We call it petro-groove because it's got grooves in it" he said. "We're not really a metal band like Pantera."

Just as there's different types of metal categories, there's also several types of rock. Scary Chicken played its version of fun rock next. With songs like "Cement Head" and "If I Showered" it's hard to take these guys seriously. And, with all members being college educated, one has to wonder -- are they musically serious or is this just a hobby?

"We're serious about the band and the music, otherwise we wouldn't have been together this long," guitarist Tim Bryant said. "We're just tired of all the walls musicians build around themselves. The audience is there to interact with. Humor and music usually break down those walls."

Their best songs, however, were those that weren't humorous. "Both The Time" is a country-jig-type tune and "Road To Hell" is probably their heaviest. "57" has interesting guitar dialogues, finally putting to use the reason for having two guitarists in a band.

Bryant hinted at a possible influence when he played a few bars from Urge Overkill -- another band that refuses to sacrifice fun for music.

The crowd, which at times seemed to come and go, suddenly reappeared when Phonkbutt hit the stage. Enough can't be said about this energetic band, which seems to be headed to bigger and better things.

Their formula?

First, take a wild-tempered, athletic front man like D. Sacred to incite the crowd. Second, add guitarist Matt Alston, who can match up against Living Colour's Vernon Reid any day. Third, throw in bassist Mark Mattrey, a long-haired white guy, to keep any unsure metal listeners focused. Finally, piece it all together with the brains and know-how of drummer Woogie D. The final product is an energetic '90s sound of rap meets metal. Nothing's missing here.

The members of Phonkbutt, who surely must be enjoying their local success, don't mind sharing it. At one point Sacred asked the enthused crowd, "Why couldn't you's be up here for Snufflufugus, Scary Chicken and Clock Exchange?" And after their final song, the impressive "Shame Nation," a soft-spoken Mattrey asked everyone to please stay for the next band, Lollipop. Unfortunately most didn't, and Lollipop ended up playing to the few stragglers that remained at the bar.

Lollipop's music is based on the degenerate-punk attitude of guitarist Marc Feliciano. Although most of their songs were basic, short rock numbers, "Write Me a Poem" was proof that they have the ability to venture beyond the quick ditties of punk.

-- Michele Ramstetter