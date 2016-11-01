EAST SIDE GROCERY STORE SHARES SOME OF ITS PROFIT WITH CHURCHES

AN EAST SIDE businessman has opened an alternative grocery store where every time you shop, some of the proceeds are donated to your church.

During the first nine days of each month, Kitt-Clark Distribution Co. Inc. contributes half the profits from its co-op program to the church of the shopper's choice. About $2,000 was distributed earlier this month to about 20 houses of worship.

The co-op program is just one of the things that makes Kitt-Clark's new cash-and-carry store unique, says company President Earl E. Clark.

"We're trying to teach people to help themselves," he says.

The entrepreneur opened the cash-and-carry store two months ago in an attempt to expand his food service business, which also sells equipment and food to large state institutions. Kitt-Clark had sales of $500,000 during its first 18 months in business.

Clark says he wants to both grow the company and help his community, which he contends is underserved by the major grocery store chains.

The churches of the East Side were a logical way to publicize the cash-and-carry store and gain acceptance among skeptical consumers, Clark says.

"He is smart to work with the churches," says the Rev. Troy A. Bronner, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church on Genesee Street. "The churches have always been the power base; they have been the central core in the black community."

Mr. Bronner likes Kitt-Clark because it is trying to strengthen the inner-city economy by harnessing minority purchasing power so that it benefits minority neighborhoods. The company is keeping dollars on the East Side and multiplying their impact, he says.

For example, when Calvary Baptist's 1,300 parishioners shop at Kitt-Clark, they are helping a 100-percent minority-owned business, which in turn donates some of its profits to the church. The church then can use the money to educate area youths, who hopefully will gain the knowledge and skills to secure good-paying jobs.

"We want to keep recycling the dollars, turning them over and over again within the community. That's economic development and it helps everyone," Mr. Bronner says.

Threatened to sue

Such sentiments echo the campaign platforms Clark used when the ran for the Buffalo Common Council in 1977 and 1981. Clark, who at the time owned an insurance agency, lost out to Masten District Councilman David Collins. Ever since, Clark has worked on a number of private sector initiatives designed to help blacks help themselves.

He says: "There needs to be a long-term plan for the development of an economic base for the (inner-city) community. We can't keep having Band-Aids on the black community's problems. We have to build businesses and stop relying on government handouts."

Clark started Kitt-Clark in June 1992 to provide food and food service equipment to hospitals, schools, government institutions and restaurants. Some of the company's largest accounts are with the University at Buffalo, West Seneca Developmental Center and Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

The 49-year-old small business owner is a controversial figure in the world of minority subcontracting. He has publicly criticized government agencies that fail to follow rules that stipulate a portion of the purchase orders go to minority businesses. Clark even threatened to sue the organizers of the World University Games a year and a half ago for not having more minority vendors.

As a result, Clark has made some enemies and ruffled feathers in the minority contracting community. He also has won the respect of many, however.

David A. Paladino, vice president of sales at Sysco Corp.'s Jamestown food warehouse, likes the entrepreneur's upfront style. "He's like me," Paladino says, "He doesn't mince words and he gets the job done."

Sysco, a national food distribution firm, helped Kitt-Clark open its cash-and-carry business because of the potential for success. Paladino says he was impressed with Kitt-Clark's professionalism and marketing ideas.

The cash-and-carry store is located at 1275 Main St., just south of Utica Street. Ironically, the grocery outlet is in space that once housed a church.

Hopes to add 10 jobs

There are more than 500 items on display, everything from "restaurant quality" meats and frozen foods to diapers and canned goods. Kitt-Clark has access to 7,500 additional products through Sysco's Jamestown warehouse.

"We have many brand names -- Coca Cola, Nabisco, Sara Lee and Quaker Oats -- and items in large quantities that are used by restaurants," says Kittrell Whitlock, Kitt-Clark's vice president.

"Our prices are lower than or equal to those of the big supermarkets. And we provide more services than they do," he says.

For example, Kitt-Clark will deliver groceries within the city limits to a customer's home for $3.50 per trip. The company also offers shopping and delivery services for shut-ins, the disabled and people without transportation.

Kitt-Clark currently is hiring people to work as independent contractors, selling the grocery service door-to-door and making deliveries. The company has four employees and hopes to hire 10 additional workers later this year.

"No matter what your economic status, we can meet your needs," Whitlock says.

The cash-and-carry store accepts food stamps and charges no membership fees. It is open Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., plus the first two Sundays of every month.

"The majority of our community had no place to shop until now. We want to meet people's needs and redirect some of their money back into the community," Whitlock says.

