TEENS WITH LOADED ASSAULT RIFLE TRY TO STEAL CAR VEHICLE HITS SNOWBANK; POLICE FOLLOW TRAIL TO ARREST 2 IN ROBIE AVE. HOME

Janet Hart was unloading groceries from a car in front of her apartment on Crescent Avenue at 5:35 p.m. Saturday when two teen-agers, one armed with a loaded AK-47 assault rifle, demanded the car keys.

"He pointed the gun right at my head," Mrs. Hart said as she held a fingertip to the center of her forehead. She said the car keys fell to the ground. The boys, 14 and 16, picked them up and got into the car, and Mrs. Hart began screaming after they drove away.

But they had driven less than 50 feet when the car went into a snowbank on Crescent, according to Colvin Station Lt. Harold McLellan.

Mrs. Hart's screams, meanwhile, alerted her husband, James, who ran out of the apartment at 196 Crescent near West Oakwood Place and toward the car, which he had rented.

The boys got out of the vehicle and started running. One dropped the gun and then picked it up.

Hart backed the car out of the snowbank and gave chase as the boys ran. McLellan -- with Officers James Hacker, Ralph Smario and Michael Mordino -- joined the chase. Smario and Mordino tracked footprints in the snow to a house on Robie Avenue near Main Street where they arrested the two without incident.

While in flight, the boys had discarded the gun on the 2200 block of Main near Robie, where police later found it.

"The gun had one round in the chamber and 23 rounds in the clip," Hacker said. "The stock had been removed, but it appeared to be fully operable."

McLellan praised the work of Smario and Mordino in tracking the boys.

"I am glad they discarded the weapon or else they might have panicked and fired on the officers," the lieutenant said. "Who knows? It was very scarey and could have been tragic."

The boys, whose names were not released, were charged with first-degree robbery, weapon possession and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

McLellan and Hacker said the AK-47, manufactured in China, apparently was last purchased in Harrisburg, Pa. They said it had not been reported stolen.

"But we would like to know how two teen-age boys got an AK-47," McLellan said.