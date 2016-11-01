QUAIL CAN SPELL GOOD HUNTING IN TEXAS IT'S A GAME THAT CAN BE PLAYED WITH FEW POINTERS, IN TRUCK OR ON FOOT

DOWN SOUTH the bobwhite reigns supreme, and quail hunting can take on an almost religious fervor. How else do you explain a man who owns a special "quail truck," tows a custom dog trailer with two three-pooch teams of pointers and packs a 28-gauge over/under as his foul-weather, knockabout gun.

That about sums up Jim Patterson, a landscaping contractor whom I met in the little town of Albany in West Texas, which is as different from Coastal Texas or South Texas as Western New York is from Virginia.

There the "quail ranch" has become almost as important as cattle for the owners of huge spreads covered in grass, scrub, cactus and mesquite trees -- and dotted with little oil wells. You can pay $200 a day for a guide, a Jeep, pointers and a tailgate lunch.

"When you go to those places, you sit on an elevated seat on the Jeep, then get down when the dogs go on point," said Patterson. "We're going to walk."

Patterson, an amateur dog trainer, picked us up in his huge, dual-wheel Ford crew-cab pickup. His custom aluminum trailer held six dogs. "I left the pups at home," Patterson explained as we joined his longtime hunting partner, Alek Loucas, and headed to Mike Schuler's family ranch, which has only wild quail, no pen-reared birds.

We parked the trucks and split into two groups. Schuler told us to head north to the next fence, then turn left to ensure we did not stray onto his neighbor's ranch.

Patterson had the first bunch of dogs out and running in spectacular fashion, quartering back and forth 200 yards ahead of us and traveling maybe 500 yards east to west before spinning to cover another swath of ground. We loaded our shotguns and began plodding after them.

This is relatively open country. In winter, the grass is low and brown, the prickly pear and other cacti easily seen and avoided, the mesquite trees easy to move through because there is no tangled underbrush. It was easy to spot Bonnie, a mostly white English pointer, lock up on point. Connie, her almost identical partner, honored, standing well back, tail straight and muzzle elevated while the closer-working Skeeter, a German shorthair, moved up from the other side, to keep the covey from running as he honored Bonnie's point, too.

Quail are small, drab birds that bunch together for protection. At night, they'll find prairie grass or get under a bush, scrunch their little behinds together and face outward so each is a sentry. In daylight, when they feed, they amble along in small avian fellowships, and when cornered by a good pointer, they often freeze until the hunters come up.

Winchester ballistician Mike Jordan had warned me to pick a single bird when the covey rose and try for that.

"The first time you see 15 to 20 birds flush at once, the tendency is to shoot at the flock," he said. "We love that, of course, because it uses up ammunition."

We were 15 paces from the covey when it got up in an insane flurry of wings and bodies and beaks, scattering in a radial pattern, each bird heading the way he or she faced.

Three guns barked, 17 birds scattered, then hit the ground running. One dead bird flopped into a gully to be retrieved by an alert pointer. Loucas, too far away to shoot, said I got it. I stuck the tiny thing, about half a meal, into my game pocket.

We had several covey points as the day progressed, several covey rises and a lot of follow-up shots at singles and doubles. I shot a lot of the 1 1/8 -ounce Winchester Hunters (recoil is very mild) but came nowhere near another bird. Jordan, however, was spectacular on crossing shots, and Loucas and Patterson did well, too.

After a tailgate lunch, Patterson brought out three fresh dogs. It was much more fun to hunt afoot after the dogs than to be perched atop a Jeep, leaping from the rig when a covey was spotted, considered the most effective way to fill out your 15-bird daily limit.

"If you think a Jeep seems like fun, go to a quail plantation in the Deep South sometime," Jordan said. "They have mule-drawn carriages. The pointers locate the birds; you step down and shoot; the handlers send out Labradors to retrieve while you ride the carriage to the next point."

Should you be headed for Dallas, Austin, Amarillo or Abilene, the quail ranches of Albany are an easy drive -- Houston's a day away by car -- and the Chamber of Commerce, Albany, Texas 76430, will send you a packet of information about quail guides.