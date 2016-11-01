DUPLICATE BRIDGE

The Bridge Centre at 3065 Sheridan Drive, in Northtown Plaza in Amherst, is sponsoring a series of Master Pairs Club Games from Thursday through next Sunday. Game times are 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. next Sunday. For details, call the center at 834-2034.

Frontier Unit 116 has reported the winners of its Nat Gerstman Sectional this month at the Grand Island Holiday Inn:

Friday -- Open pairs, John Kilmer and Frank Tripi; women's pairs, Sharon Benz and Mary McKenna; 99ers Flight A, George and Bettie Lennon; 99ers Flight B, Marion Williams and C. Straeck; master pairs, John Kilmer and Jill Wooldridge.

Stratified Flight A, M. Rindfleisch and B. Czarnecki; Flight B, John Vary and Jim Halliday.

Saturday -- Stratified Flight A, Ken Warren and Christine Urbanek; Flight B, Terry Band and Suraj Jain. 99ers Flight A, Pinky Regan and Gina Campbell; Flight B, Elve Johnston and Dan Johnston.

Evening Stratified Flight B, Ellen Spalding and Audrey Phillips; Flight C, Thom Burnett and Paula Salamone.

Sunday -- Swiss Teams Flight A, Beverly Cohen, Jim Mathis John Kilmer and Robert Freedman. Flight B, D. Brenner, C. Gareleck , Ed and Dorothy Rupp. Flight C, Nita Ferrell, Phoebe Lang, Eleanor Barrett and F. Schlehr.

DUPLICATE SCORES

ABA Bridge Club -- North-south, Sue Jackson and Donnie Duke, 84; east-west, Charles Williams and Juanita Tillmon tied with Pam Murphy and Cleveland E. Fleming, 80; possible 120.

B&B Brierwood -- North-south, Florence Noto and Margaret Bowen, 74.5; east-west, Betty Ostolski and Trudy Manaher, 64; possible 108.

B&B Tuesday morning -- North-south, Bob and Marie Winkler, 79.5; east-west, Herb Sheets and Merv Sacco, 75.5; possible 135.

B&B Tuesday morning -- Howell. Roseann Stoklosa and Betty Dietrich, 69; Judy Graf and Bert Graham, 68; possible 108.

B&B Thursday evening -- Howell. Carol Ehinger and Peg Rieker, 47; Gordon Crone and George Kovaka, 43.5; possible 72.

B&B Thursday evening -- Howell. Terry Band and Bob Winkler, 44; Dolores Warmuz and Sally Leone, 40.5; possible 72.

Bridge Centre Monday morning -- North-south, Joel Wooldridge and Marty Miller, 99.5; east-west, Jacques Stehlin and Bill Finkelstein, 98.5.

Bridge Centre Monday evening -- Stratum A, north-south, Shirley Lyth and Margaret Trott, 120; east-west, Joe Peters and Charles Tripi, 114. Stratum B, north-south, Lyth and Trott, 120; east-west, Kay Adams and Dorothy Durbin, 87.

Bridge Centre Tuesday morning -- Novice pairs. Marilyn Clark and Jennie Mayo, 41; Georgianna Dachs and David Mason, 39.

Bridge Centre Tuesday evening -- Open pairs. Kevin Gervase and Vince Pesce, 73.5; John Giordano and Bert Hargesheimer, 71.5.

Bridge Centre Wednesday morning -- Open pairs. Judi Marshall and Bev Cohen, 98; Anne Watkins and Joan Wood, 89.5.

Bridge Centre Wednesday evening -- Stratum A, Bill Schlaerth and Phil Thomas, 83.1; Bill Schneidau and Emily Gilbert, 83. Stratum B, Bill Schneidau and Emily Gilbert, 83; Lance and Pam Pollock, 79.8.

Bridge Centre Wednesday evening -- Open pairs. Bob Olin and Pat Burns, 48; Warren O'Connell and Joe Branconi, 47.

Bridge Centre Thursday morning -- Stratum A, Bob Fellman and Cajeta Ciola, 81.5; Jane Yates and Thelma Ker tied with Paula Salamone and Thom Burnett, 78.5. Stratum B, Salamone and Burnett, 78.5; Scott Elwood and Sandy Demus, 69.

Bridge Centre Thursday morning -- Open pairs. Lilly Jassy and Louise Mink, 43; Don Heisler and Jacques Stehlin, 42.

Bridge Centre Thursday evening -- Stratum A, Phil Thomas and James Reineck, 76; Pam Murphy and Beulah Thomas, 66. Stratum B, Pam Murphy and Buelah Thomas, 66; Marianne Dunn and Barry Heitner, 63.

Bridge Centre Friday morning -- Open pairs. Stan Kozlowski and Betty Fudeman, 63.5; Judith Fischer and Louise Mink tied with Phil Thomas and Joe Casuccio, 63.

Bridge Centre Friday evening -- Stratum A, Bill and Rita McDonald, 70; Phil Thomas and Betty Luschenat, 67.5. Stratum B, McDonald and McDonald, 70; Mary Pat Cerrone and Shirley Lyth, 55.5.

Bridge Centre Friday evening -- Open pairs. Paul and Barb Libby, 79; Terry Band and Art Morth, 77.

Bridge Centre Saturday afternoon -- Open pairs. Karl Anderson and Trudy Manaher, 80.5; Vidi Vaidhyanathan and Doyce Coffman, 80.

Bridge Centre Sunday afternoon -- Ladies pairs. Stratum A, north-south, Ceil Dugga and Carol Ehinger, 174; east-west, Cathy Bentzel and Chris Kellogg, 156. Stratum B, north-south, Dorothy Boyd and Jayne Ralston, 146; east-west, Bentzel and Kellogg, 156. Stratum C, north-south, Marianne Rindfleisch and Virginia Zwolinski, 141; east-west, Anne O'Connor and Joyce Kindt, 149.

Bridge Centre Sunday evening -- Swiss. Phil Thomas, Jim Scott, Bette Ostolski and Trudy Manaher, 4 wins; Ed Harman, Liz Harman, Dorothy Boyd and Karl Anderson, 3 wins; Helene Tressler, Eva Schmidt, Bill Rushmore and Bert Hargesheimer, 3 wins.

Buffalo Whist Monday -- North-south, Beverly Cohen and John Kilmer, 120; east-west, Gerald Fried and Jim Mathis, 126; possible 216.

East Aurora Sunday -- Howell. Marion and Al Guglielmi, 29; Janet Roberts and Jean Considine, 28; possible 50.

East Aurora Wednesday -- Howell. Audrey Majewski and Gini Roth, 48.5; Charlie and Tom Wightman, 47.5; possible 84.

Gibson Tuesday afternoon -- North-south, Lily Jassy and Mary Dowd, 62.5; east-west, George Bills and Walter Bluestone, 64.

Hamburg Community Monday evening -- Open pairs. Terry Band and Roland Hammond, 45; Ray Stoklosa and Chuck Louise, 41; Bob Winkler and Stan Stoklosa, 41.

Lockport Duplicate Tuesday evening -- Howell. John Lewis and John Valentine, 86.5; Irene Seefeldt and Sandy Lechner, 78; possible 135.