DR. HELEN R. FEUERSTEIN, DEPEW DENTIST

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. Helen R. Feuerstein, who practiced dentistry in Depew for 47 years until she retired in 1979, will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Augustine Catholic Church, 425 Penora St., Depew.

Prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m. in the Edward J. Cichon Funeral Home, 4929 Broadway, Depew. Burial will be in Augustine Cemetery, Lancaster.

Dr. Feuerstein died Thursday (Jan. 27, 1994) in the Olean home of her daughter, where she lived for most of the last eight years.

Not only was Dr. Feuerstein among the early women dentists in Erie County, but she is believed to have been the first woman dentist certified to practice hypnosis as part of her practice.

"As a little girl, I would peek into her office and watch her drill and pull teeth of people she hypnotized," said her daughter, Edith Schrot of Olean. "It took a while to get the patients under. I remember seeing her tell a patient to stretch out his arms and then tell him he was holding buckets. When mother said that she was adding water, the hands would drop."

The former Helen Ren was born in Depew, where her parents ran a department store. She graduated from St. Augustine School in 1919 and Depew High School in 1923 when she was 15, but the school made her take post-graduation courses until she was 16.

At the University of Buffalo, Dr. Feuerstein first earned a degree in chemistry and then entered the School of Dentistry, graduating in 1931, the only woman in her class. She practiced at 66 Main St., Depew, until 1979 and continued to live there until about 1985.

Dr. Feuerstein was a member of the Erie County Dental Society, American Dental Association, Apollonia Dental Society and the Century Club of the University of Buffalo.

She was the widow of Elmer G.

Survivors include two daughters, Ann Fronckowiak of Cheektowaga and Mrs. Schrot; a brother, Stanley Ren of Syracuse; a sister, Alice Poynton of Lancaster; and five grandchildren.