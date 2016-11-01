WORKER'S FOOT CRUSHED IN MACHINE

A worker's foot was crushed in a sanding machine at Carborundum Abrasives Co. on Walmore Road early this morning, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

David Dolson, 41, of Willow Avenue was changing a roll of sandpaper on a sanding machine at about 4:30 a.m. when his left foot became stuck between a chain and a gear in the machine.

Martin Chopin, who was working with Dolson, turned off the machine when he realized Dolson was caught and freed Dolson's foot by cutting the chain with a bolt cutter, Deputy Gregory Saraf said.

Dolson was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, for treatment.