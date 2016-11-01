CORPORATE EARNINGS

Occidental Petroleum Corp. said it earned $57 million, or 15 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31. A year earlier, the company lost $588 million, or $1.94 per share. Sales fell to $2.02 billion from $2.315 billion. The net income figures for both periods were skewed by one-time gains and losses associated with its leaving the coal business.

Gannett Co. said fourth-quarter net income rose 13 percent as its USA Today newspaper completed its first profitable year in 11 years of operation. Gannett said earnings in the quarter ended Dec. 26 rose to $128.9 million, or 88 cents a share, from $114.2 million, or 79 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $982.6 million from $935.1 million. The chain owns the Niagara Gazette in Niagara Falls.

DuPont Co. said it earned $226 million, or 33 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with 1992's fourth-quarter loss of $230 million, or 35 cents a share. Revenues rose to $9.49 billion from $9.28 billion.

Praxair Inc. reported fourth-quarter net income of $40 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with a loss of $12 million, or 9 cents, during the 1992 quarter.

Union Carbide Corp. said its fourth-quarter earnings totaled $41 million, or 26 cents a share, compared with $17 million, or 12 cents, a year earlier. Revenue dipped to $1.073 billion from $1.187 billion.

Olin Corp. said it posted a large fourth-quarter loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, after taking a $131.7 million restructuring charge for cutting 600 jobs. The net loss totaled $123 million, or $5.69 a share, compared with a profit of $3.4 million, or 7 cents, a year ago. Olin said it earned $9 million before the charge. Sales rose to $598.4 million from $552.3 million.

Mobil Corp. said its profit from operations for the fourth quarter rose to $602 million from $582 million. After charges, net income was $349 million, or 84 cents a share. A year ago, the company earned $1.25 a share.

Exxon Corp. said fourth-quarter net income rose to $1.5 billion, or $1.20 a share, from $1.4 billion, or $1.12 a share, during the same period the previous year. Revenue rose to $27.84 billion from $30.79 billion.

The Coca-Cola Co. reported a 19 percent gain in fourth-quarter earnings to $466 million or 36 cents a share, vs. $392 million or 30 cents a share in the same three months in 1992. Quarterly revenues were $3.4 billion, an increase of 4 percent from $3.2 billion.

Conrail said fourth-quarter earnings increased 15.2 percent to $106 million, or $1.16 per share, compared with $92 million, or 99 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenues rose to $910 million from $857 million.

Walt Disney Co. said earnings rose 34 percent to $369 million, or 68 cents a share, in its first fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a loss of $96 million, or 18 cents a share, after a $372 million accounting charge a year ago. Revenues rose 14 percent to $2.7 billion from $2.4 billion. The results did not include the troubled Euro Disney theme park because Disney in its 1993 fourth quarter took a $350 million charge related to its investment in the resort outside of Paris.

McDonald's Corp. said fourth-quarter earnings rose 16 percent because of continued success with its value-pricing and international expansion programs. Net income rose to $264.5 million, or 72 cents a share, from $227.9 million, or 61 cents, a year ago. Revenue rose 5.5 percent to $1.93 billion from $1.83 billion.