SCHOOL BOARD OKS PLAN TO GET PARENTS, TEACHERS MORE INVOLVED IN OPERATIONS COMPACT FOR LEARNING BLUEPRINT OFFERS POTENTIAL FOR SWEEPING CHANGES

In a move that offers the opportunity to change the face of city schools like nothing since court-ordered desegregation, the Board of Education on Wednesday adopted a management blueprint that gives parents and teachers the lion's share of the decision-making powers in how the city's 77 schools operate.

The plan, approved 8-1, is designed to reverse the system's top-down management style, which has concentrated power in the hands of central office administrators and school principals.

State education officials required "site-based management," which calls for greater involvement by parents and teachers, in the state's Compact for Learning.

But officials said the Buffalo plan involves and empowers parents to a much greater degree than the minimum threshold that the state established. It also goes beyond what most, if not all, other local school districts have proposed.

If carried out as envisioned, the plan could do more to change city schools than anything since a federal judge ordered the system to desegregate in the mid-1970s, said Max Donatelli Jr., a parent representative on the committee that drafted the plan.

"The window of opportunity is there," he said. "We have a real good opportunity for grass-roots changes."

School officials agreed that change could be sweeping.

"The potential is really there for change," added Carole Sedita, the school system's liaison with the committee.

"It gives parents a much bigger voice than they've had in the past. They'll have to be heard. At the same time, they're going to assume greater responsibility."

The heart of the plan calls for the establishment of a management team at each of the city's 77 schools. The teams will include seven school employees -- an administrator, five teachers and a teacher's aide -- seven parents and at least three students. Other school employees, as well as community representatives, can be added by the team.

While the team must operate under general policy guidelines set by the Board of Education, it will have a great deal of latitude in deciding what is taught and how money is spent in its school.

The committee that drafted the report cited curriculum, resource allocation and student discipline and behavior as among the key topics to be addressed.

"The assumption is, the better calls will be made

closer to the action. They know the context, the factors more intimately," Mrs. Sedita said.

The teams will not get involved in the day-to-day operation of the school, nor will they deal with districtwide issues such as the overall operating budget or labor negotiations. Rather, the plan adopted by the board calls for them to "be agents of restructuring" at the school level who would "take risks and be innovative."

Goals tied to improving student performance would be established, followed by changes in school operations. Teams will later develop criteria used to measure student performance.

Decisions will be reached by consensus, rather than by voting issues up and down. Under the plan, every member of the team must be able to "live with" the decision.

Committee members acknowledged that the consensus approach holds the potential for gridlock, with any one party capable of holding the process hostage.

But by giving everyone a meaningful voice, it affords an opportunity to establish common goals and minimize the finger pointing that is now common between parents, teachers, administrators and policy makers.

Committee members noted that they used the same consensus approach in drafting the plan.

While the process was contentious, it resulted in a dynamic plan supported by everyone involved.

The plan was put together over the past five months by a 32-member committee that included students, parents, teachers, administrators and other school employ-ees.

Although it does not specify a deadline for implementing the plan, parent representatives hope the teams will be in place by the end of September.

Carrying out the plan will be harder. Involving parents will require an extensive recruitment effort.

Moreover, the system's bureaucracy will have to yield power to the teams and perhaps reorganize itself to reflect the decentralization of power, supporters said.

Most board members view the approach as critical to the system's future.

"Where you find parents, you find a good education program," said board President Mozella Richardson.

Park District member James Comerford Jr. was the only board member dissenting.

In other action, North District member Donald A. VanEvery reported that conditions have improved at Olmsted West School.

Two weeks ago, VanEvery had threatened to ask the board to withhold rent if poor maintenance and heating problems weren't corrected by the building's owner, Holy Angels Catholic Church.

Since then, the church has assigned a full-time custodian to the building, put its maintenance contractor on probation and improved the school's heating system, he said.

"There have been tremendous steps taken . . . to improve conditions at the building," VanEvery said.