HOUSING AUTHORITY TO HIRE 35 NEW POLICE OFFICERS

At least 35 new police officers will be hired in the next six months and trained for duty in Buffalo housing projects, housing officials said Wednesday.

For the first time, the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority will send all of its police recruits for training at the Erie County Central Police Services training academy in Hamburg, Executive Director Michael K. Clarke also said.

"This will improve their training and may help us to raise them to full police officer status if we decide to pursue that," he said.