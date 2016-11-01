AREA JOBLESS RATE RISES TO 6% IN DECEMBER

A seasonal slowdown in construction work helped push the unemployment rate in Erie and Niagara counties up to 6 percent in December, the state Labor Department said today.

The decline in employment by the construction industry offset the holiday hiring surge by retailers and broke a string of four straight monthly declines in the local jobless rate.

Despite the increase, the local unemployment rate remains well below the statewide jobless rate of 7.5 percent and matches the national rate.

"It was just a very quiet month," said George P. Smyntek, the labor department's regional economist in Buffalo.

The higher local unemployment rate compared with a 5.8 percent rate during November and a 6.6 percent rate during December 1992.

The slowdown in construction, combined with job losses in the government and finance, insurance and real estate sectors, offset increases in the trade and service segments of the economy.

The total number of jobs in the two-county region rose to 537,400 in December, which was up from 537,000 in November and 537,100 during December 1992. The number of people employed fell to 522,300 last month from 523,100 in November and 516,100 in December 1992. Total employment and the number of jobs differ because some people hold more than one job.

The number of unemployed people surged to 33,300 last month from 32,400 in November and 36,700 in December 1992.

The strongest gains last month came from the trade sector, which added 2,000 jobs to 136,100 because of holiday hiring by retailers. Service employment rose by 300 last month to a record 150,100.

Those gains offset the loss of 1,500 jobs in the construction sector, which now has 18,300 positions, and a 100-job drop in the finance, insurance and real estate segment, which now employs 28,500.

The number of manufacturing jobs in the region was stable at 88,900, although it remains at a record low.

The unemployment rate in Erie County rose to 5.6 percent last month from 5.5 percent in November and 6.3 percent in December 1992. Total employment in the county fell to 433,900 from 434,700 during November but rose from 430,000 in December 1992.

At the same time, the jobless rate in Niagara County rose to 7.8 percent last month from 7.4 percent in November but was down from 8.4 percent in December 1992. Total employment in the county was unchanged last month at 88,400, but was up from 86,100 during December 1992.

The unemployment rate in Buffalo rose to 9.4 percent last month, compared with 9.2 percent in November and 10.5 percent one year ago. In Niagara Falls, the jobless rate rose to 12.1 percent from 11.5 percent in November and 12.9 percent a year earlier.

Here are the November rates for other Western New York counties, compared with November 1993 and December 1992:

Allegany -- 8.4 percent, 7.4 percent and 8.5 percent.

Cattaraugus -- 8.4, 7.9 and 9.1.

Chautauqua -- 6.7, 6.4 and 7.1.

Genesee -- 8, 7.2 and 9.

Orleans -- 7.1, 6.5 and 8.5.

Wyoming -- 10.1, 9 and 10.