'INTERSECTION': BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD

Richard Gere, Sharon Stone and Lolita Davidovich are the lovers who intersect in "Intersection" -- or at least they do until one of them gets wiped out in a car crash and the others have to go home and start over.

Which is what I was ready to do after spending a half-hour with "Intersection" -- go home and start over, I mean. It's your basic two-loves-have-I bore in which we endure two hours of flashbacks that supposedly illuminate Gere's inability to make up his mind between Stone and Davidovich.

The movie opens with the car crash -- a horrifying prospect, of course -- but the movie is so soggy and tedious that I kept on having fond thoughts about the crash and missing it terribly every 10 minutes or so. (At the movie's moments of maximum tedium, you may even find yourself wondering hopefully if someone shouldn't be killing people at this point -- or at least bombing the stray yacht.)

No such luck. Nothing happens in "Intersection" except that architect Richard Gere is torn between his chilly and estranged wife, Stone, and his warm, lively new midlife pick-me-up, Davidovich. The good life of wealth, food and fancy Native American museums in Vancouver surrounds it all.

The movies have been trying to turn architecture into the ultimate sex profession at least since "Strangers When We Meet." Personally, I've never bought it, though if I had to live my life over again I might, as a young man, think seriously about setting up a drafting board and seeing if I could run into Kim Novak, Sharon Stone or Lolita Davidovich.

Throughout the movie, Stone and Davidovich keep asking Gere where he lives. With Stone or Davidovich? After a half-hour of it, I wanted Gere to move to a flophouse and let everyone else get on with life.

Obviously, this is an attempt at a modern update of '40s and '50s romantic melodrama to please the "Sleepless in Seattle" crowd. Unfortunately, this "Verveless in Vancouver" doesn't make either sex or love look very interesting. Anyone who can offer abundant first-person testimony to the contrary should stay away.

It ends with an ironic unmailed letter that, even as we speak, is bringing a chortle of recognition from Thomas Hardy somewhere in irony heaven.

The only thing remotely interesting about "Intersection" is its pedigree. It was co-written by David Rayfiel, often thought to be the dean of American script doctors (for Redford and Sydney Pollack, among others) and Marshall Brickman, Woody Allen's crucial collaborator on "Annie Hall," "Manhattan," etc. That the resultant script seems like one long warm fuzzy with infrequent lintball jokes may be as much a product of the acting as anything else.

Maybe it would have worked if it hadn't starred a Buddhist from Syracuse and two would-be sex stars in a chaste movie age. Tyrone Power, Gene Tierney and Anne Baxter might have given this movie some crackle, but even then it would never have been good.

This is, after all, a movie in which we see a flashback love scene between Gere and Stone and a phone ringing in the middle -- just so we can see which one is cool and passionless enough to pick it up.

I was hoping it was Kim Novak and Kirk Douglas on the other end of the line, saying that this soapy slush didn't work 34 years ago with "Strangers When We Meet," either.

No such luck.

REVIEW

Intersection

Rating:* 1/2 Richard Gere, Sharon Stone and Lolita Davidovich in a dull love triangle. Directed by Mark Rydell. Rated R, at area theaters.