STOCKS OF BUFFALO AREA FIRMS ALSO HOT IN 1993

Buffalo was not included in Money magazine's cities index, but a year-end report on area stocks prepared by The Buffalo News found that an investor who owned a single share in each of the local publicly held companies would have done well last year.

The value of that investment rose by 16.7 percent in 1993, which was more than the 13.72 percent jump in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the 7.06 percent increase in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Leading the way among the Buffalo area stocks was Bush Industries. Bush stock surged by 253 percent, as the Jamestown-based manufacturer of ready-to-assemble furniture's profits more than tripled through the first nine months of the year, while its sales increased by 33 percent.

Buffalo-based Varity Corp. continued the hot streak that saw it post a 92 percent rise in 1992 by gaining another 77.2 percent in 1993. Varity's anti-lock brake business has made many investors giddy with optimism about the potential of that fast-growing business.

Moog Inc. stock rebounded from a loss of more than 20 percent in 1992 to post solid gains last year. The East Aurora aerospace company's Class A shares surged by 39.5 percent, while its Class B shares gained 40 percent. After years of painful layoffs and major restructurings in response to sagging defense spending, the company earned $4.8 million last year after losing $6.8 million the year before.