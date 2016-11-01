A memorial service for James B. Sullivan, 86, of St. Luke's Presbyterian Nursing Home will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Kenmore.

Sullivan, formerly of the Town of Tonawanda, died Saturday (Jan. 22, 1994) in the nursing home.

A Hartfield native, Sullivan retired in 1971 as a planning engineer for Bell Aerospace. He was a member of the American Association of Retired Persons and Concordia Lodge 143, F & AM.

Survivors include his wife, the former Lucille Fredsall of the Westfield Health Care Center, Westfield; a daughter, Kathleen; and a son, James B. Jr. of Tonawanda.