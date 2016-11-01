CHIEFS' OFFENSE CAN'T GET MOVING BILLS STOP EVERYTHING THROWN -- AND RUN -- AT THEM

The "West Coast offense" went south Sunday, thanks to the Buffalo Bills' defense.

The Kansas City Chiefs could mount no running game against the Bills. Quarterback Joe Montana could find no holes in the Bills' secondary. The Chiefs' favorite receiver was nobody. (Montana threw as many passes to wide-open patches of Rich Stadium turf as to any of his receivers).

"If we didn't stop the run, we knew it was going to be a long day because of their play-action pass ability," said Bills defensive end Bruce Smith.

"We knew if we made them one-dimensional, we could tee off on the quarterback," said defensive end Phil Hansen. "They don't run much outside. Almost all of their runs are between the tackles. We had to stop Marcus Allen, and we did."

Allen gained 50 yards on 18 carries for a 2.8-yard average.

The Bills also disguised their pass coverages well.

"I think Walt Corey called a good game today," linebacker Darryl Talley said of the Bills' defensive coordinator. "He mixed the defenses beautifully. He came up with a couple calls that put us in great situations to make plays."

The Bills were ready for the short passing game the Chiefs borrowed this season from the San Francisco 49ers' playbook. Montana completed only 9 of 23 passes for 125 yards before being knocked out of the game early in the third quarter.

"A big part of their game is flooding a zone and putting a guy short and putting a guy deep behind him," strong safety Henry Jones said. "The linebackers did a good job of staying back and not jumping up on that short guy too soon. When they did throw short, we were getting three and four guys converging to the ball."

"They run a lot of crossing routes, and there's always somebody crossing deep behind you," linebacker Mark Maddox said. "So the responsibility we had was to not try to jump the guy coming in front of us but to stay in between the two. We played a normal drop and did not react as quickly up on the short guy." With the running game in check, the Bills made four sacks, two apiece on Montana and his replacement, Dave Krieg.

Montana was knocked out after a completion to tight end Keith Cash on the third play of the second half. Montana scrambled around in the pocket and was hit by Smith, Hansen and Jeff Wright as he released the ball.

"I know there were three of us that hit him," Smith said. "When he went down, his head hit the carpet and he let out an 'Oh.' We knew something was wrong with him. I was trying to ask him if he was all right, but he couldn't comprehend what I was saying."