WNY DISTRICTS NOT HARD-HIT BY INCREASE IN FEDERAL TAXES

Western New York got off pretty lightly in terms of the number of taxpayers affected by the higher federal income taxes enacted by Congress under the whip of the White House last year.

The budget bill sets a new 36 percent top rate for singles earning $115,000, $127,500 for heads of households and $140,000 for joint filers.

According to a Heritage Foundation analysis of U.S. Treasury data, fewer than 1,100 citizens per congressional district out of roughly 250,000 adults will have to pay higher income taxes.

Even so, the three westernmost districts in the state will generate an estimated $330 million a year more in federal tax revenue as a result of the new rates pushed by President Clinton.

These low-income districts are represented by John J. LaFalce, D-Tonawanda; Jack Quinn, R-Hamburg, and Amory Houghton Jr., R-Corning. LaFalce's and Quinn's districts center on Buffalo. Houghton's district covers the Southern Tier Appalachia.

Because of the concentration of higher incomes in Rochester and the Rochester suburbs, more residents in districts represented by Bill Paxon, R-Amherst, and Louise M. Slaughter, D-Fairport, will be hit by the new rates, which will generate $580 million in those two districts alone.

The two Democrats voted for the taxes, and the three Republicans opposed them.