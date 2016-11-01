SERVICE AND SPECIALIZATION HELP RETAILERS SUCCEED

FORGET ECONOMIC forecasts, Mr. Retailer. Instead, begin "Spirited and Visionary Thinking in Management."

That is exactly what the National Retail Federation will do when it convenes later this month, replacing its traditional numbers-crunching with a panel on visionary thinking.

What happened during the recession (and what was reinforced during this recent, relatively upbeat Christmas season) was the idea that people will spend, if retailers give them what they want. But they spend thoughtfully, looking for bargains and seeking value.

That trend seems likely to continue to color spending habits in 1994, and it helps explain the new push by mass marketers (such as Sun Television and Appliances and Wal-Mart) into the Buffalo area.

Indeed, one local consultant says the advent of those two stores should mean terrific price competition, especially for appliances, through the first half of 1994 -- good news for consumers.

But it could be bad news for those who start it, if they keep the pressure on too long. ("Remember Highland?" asks the industry analyst.) And such price wars will press already-stressed "Main Street" appliance dealers and local chains like Rosa's even harder.

"I'm always puzzled when someone (like Wal-Mart) decides to come here, because the figures would show we are already over-stored," says Buffalo State College marketing professor Alan Korn.

Korn may be slightly biased, because he was a vice president of Sattler's at the time of its disappearance from the local retailing scene. But he says the values that "old-fashioned" department stores used to give customers are making a comeback.

By offering service and knowledge about products (or at least the appearance of those attributes), Korn says, almost any merchant can resist the onslaught of the factory discount stores, the "wholesale clubs" and the giant chains that now have a solid grip on consumers' cash.

"Look at Stereo Advantage," he says. "That's actually a franchise operation, a chain, if you will, but their clerks are not on commission, they know the product line, and they seem to be there to give good advice. Customers have responded to that.

"There is no reason why a local hardware store could not continue to hold its customers and even get new ones if a Wal-Mart opened near them -- provided they offered service and have service-trained employees."

The pie may not be infinite, but a number of new players are here now, and set to expand, according to Arthur Judelsohn. Judelsohn is president of Berlow Real Estate, a major developer of what used to be called "suburban strip malls," but now prefer to be called "power centers."

Home Depot, Media Play, Sun TV and Melville Corp. -- through its Bob's

Stores casual clothing and footwear subsidiary -- are trying their wings in the Buffalo market. Continued expansion of Tops and Wegmans superstores will possibly change some buying habits, Judelsohn thinks.

"In '94, I think we'll see more retailing bankruptcies and failures, along with more aggressive outside players entering the area," Judelsohn predicts.

But that does not mean that smaller players will not thrive. Indeed, Korn says a drive down any major suburban thoroughfare will prove the strip plaza is making a comeback.

"But they are filled with specialty stores, stores where you get to talk to people and get exactly what you need or want."

Most, like malls or the larger shopping plazas of the '50s, are "anchored" with a wholesale club, a grocery superstore or a substantial store such as Office Max. In between two or three of these large-scale attractions you find the beauty parlor, the knowledgeable hobby shop proprietor or the computer fixer. Rents at plazas are cheaper than in malls, because tenants don't pay to heat the mall, for security or in-mall management.

"Today," Korn says, "for most items, consumers will not travel more than 20 minutes by car to shop. Once you cross the thousand-dollar threshold, like for a major piece of furniture, they'll travel farther, go from the South Towns to the northern suburbs, for example, because that store has the style they want, the brand they want and the kind of sales force that makes shopping there appealing."

That should be comforting to all Main Street merchants from East Aurora to Jamestown, where Wal-Mart threatens to shift not only price points but, perhaps, buying habits.

On the whole, Korn believes, "there should be enough business for all the malls, for the specialty stores in them and in the plazas and for those department stores that have carved out a niche -- Lord & Taylor customers are somewhat different from AM & A's customers." Korn also thinks 1994 will see department store customers further broken out into upper-price and bargain shoppers.

No one will guess how well the retail segment of the economy will do in 1994, but the experts are sure that price, value and service are the keys to survival.

"A lot of people get stung once on price," said the local appliance industry analyst. "When the freezer breaks down on July 4 and the discounter doesn't want to hear about it, they go back to the Main Street guy, who usually makes his real profit from service calls."

Walter Loeb, a longtime retailing analyst, said retailers entered 1993 after their first good Christmas in four years knowing that the seasonal burst of spending might not last.

It didn't.

Sales were so poor in the first half of last year that some big merchants, such as K mart Corp., early on warned investors that 1993 earnings would be disappointing. The recent Christmas season helped -- but only for retailers selling goods like electronics, appliances, furniture and decorative items. Apparel sales at many stores were still poor.

Two of the biggest winners were JCPenney Co. Inc. and Sears, Roebuck and Co., considered has-beens during the consumer spending boom of the 1980s.

Janet Mangano, an analyst with Burnham Securities Inc., said Penney and Sears scored in 1993 because of good strategic planning -- that means management -- and because "they have assortments of merchandise at prices people want to pay."

Penney, now essentially a clothing retailer, was hit hard by the recession. It reacted by lowering prices and hammering home the message that Penney stores offered the best value for the money.

The Limited Inc., a 1980s leader in fashion retailing and catalog sales (Lerner's, Limited, Express and Victoria's Secret), entered the 1990s with stagnant sales, due in part to consumers' changing priorities, says Donald Trott, an analyst with Dean Witter, Discover & Co.

Trott also noted that "the same women who bought clothes . . . 10 years ago now are spending money on homes and children. When they buy clothes today, they want classic looks and clothes that will last years, not the fashion-forward apparel that has been the specialty stores' mainstay."

But Limited, Express and Lerner stores also began to look too much alike and were stealing customers from one another. "Express has crowded out Limited's reason for being," Trott said.

While clever, targeted and well-planned merchandising plans may help some retailers, none of them should overlook today's increased competition.

The most notorious example of that is the warehouse club industry, whose cavernous, cut-rate stores became popular during the 1980s. Many warehouses were planted in markets without enough consumers to support the stores, and no amount of management or marketing could stop sliding sales.

By the end of 1993, Pace,owned by K mart, was edging toward oblivion and Price and Costco had merged. Sam's Clubs, a Wal-Mart division, and BJ's Wholesale Clubs were hoping to boost flagging sales.

Indeed, Wal-Mart purchased 90 Pace outlets and is converting some of them, like the one 3735 Union Road, into Sam's Club warehouse stores in an effort to get a bigger slice of the warehouse pie.