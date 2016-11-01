PLANNERS PAVE FISCAL RUNWAY FOR AIRPORT IMPROVEMENTS

The coming year will see the first steps in building the long-desired consolidated terminal at Greater Buffalo International Airport -- but they won't involve bricks and mortar.

"As of (Jan. 14) we have an agreement on the terminal concept. Now the architects and engineers will proceed to the actual design stage," said Richard G. Swist, executive director of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. "The real news this year will be financial."

In fact, some work will be completed this spring as a final cleanup of the actual terminal site is concluded. The new building, to be built midway between the existing East and West terminals on land once occupied by the former American Airlines repair hangars and the former Airways Motel, should be under construction in about a year and be completed by the middle of 1997, according to the latest projections.

Preparation for that 15-gate, 283,400-square-foot facility will take place this year, with final designs for roads, utility lines and, of course, the final architectural design work, completed.

"This is the year of design," said Walter Zmuda, the NFTA's general manager of engineering.

It is also going to be the year of financing.

Once designs are set, the authority can draw on $4.5 million now in the bank -- fees from a $3-per-head surcharge that has been collected since the Federal Aviation Administration gave the authority the go-ahead for the facility. Perhaps before the end of the year, construction contracts will be let as well.

By the year 2000, when the entire airport project should be near completion, about $35 million will have been collected and funneled to the project from the ticket surcharge.

Another $22 million has been pledged by the state, a $20 million construction grant from the federal government is locked in, and a further $38 million has been earmarked in a letter of intent from the FAA as well, said JoAnne G. Jackson, chief financial officer.

"I expect by July or August to go to the bond market for a $50 million to $60 million capital improvement bond," she said.

The coming year also may see another key element fall into place: the former Westinghouse plant site, lying at the south end of the airport property, is needed to provide longer safety areas for the present crosswind runway.

It is owned by entrepreneur Paul Snyder, and it is a Class 2 hazardous waste site, slated for state Superfund cleanup.

"If the Department of Environmental Conservation works at the rate it usually does, sometime in 1994 or early 1995 we will know what, exactly, is there and what the remediation costs might be, and we can proceed to discuss acquisition of the site," Zmuda said.

That huge factory, now called the Buffalo Airport Center, was discussed in the most general way several years ago when the airport expansion was in its talking stages, Swist said.

"We were just starting to consider taking it under the right of eminent domain -- but the authority did not want to cost any jobs in the area, and Westinghouse was still building electric motors at the plant," he said. "Then we learned that hazardous materials may have been buried there, so we stepped back."

To have acquired the building might have put the NFTA in a position of paying for the site cleanup, Swist said.

However, should it buy the plant site once the Superfund is used to remove the industrial solvents and other chemicals buried there, the NFTA will likely have to agree to pay back some, or all, of that as part of its purchase deal with Snyder.

Then the plant will be torn down and paved as a runway safety zone.

The Falls airport, too

This year also will see some changes at the Niagara Falls International Airport, the "reliever" facility operated by the NFTA at a $500,000 annual deficit.

"Right now we have more flights using that airport than ever," said Marketing Director Robert Rakoczy, "with charter flights to Aruba, Cancun, Puerto Plata and Las Vegas and the likelihood that regular charter service to Nassau will start next month."

That's double the weekly charter activity the airport had in the past.

Add the occasional incoming tourist charter from the West or from Europe and add a growing number of "general aviation" -- that is, "private" -- users and the Falls facility, with the third-longest runway in the state, takes on added significance.

"We will be seeking bid offers from a fixed-base operator in 1994," Rakoczy said. That operator would handle the fueling, the baggage, the ticket gates and the movable stairways at a far lower cost than the NFTA can, because of its work agreements with its unions. It sometimes takes two hours of "waiting" time to handle a 45-minute emplanement, Swist said.

The Buffalo airport runs at 73 percent flight capacity. Should the Falls airport close, Buffalo would "immediately be at 91 percent capacity for landings and takeoffs and would be at 103 percent by the time the new terminal upgrade is completed," Swist said.

Although 1994 won't see any construction at the Falls airport, it should see a new way of doing business there and should offer better service to those passengers who patronize the growing number of charter flights using that airport.