MRS. WARNOCK

Marriage vows were exchanged by Tina M. Graham and Robert H. Warnock during a ceremony Friday at 6 p.m. in the Chapel on North Forest Road, Williamsville.

The Rev. Dr. James W. Andrews performed the ceremony for the daughter of Walter C. and Susanne C. Graham of Depew and the son of Howard and Ruth Warnock of Elma. A reception was given in Adam's restaurant. After taking a cruise to Key West, Fla., and Cozumel, Mexico, the newly married couple will be at home in Kenmore.

An executive assistant with Becker Distributing Co. Inc., the bride is a graduate of Maryvale High School and attended Niagara University. The bridegroom is a graduate of Iroquois Central High School and the U.S. Naval Academy. He is employed by JuicEase Inc. in sales and operations and is president of Warnock Enterprises.