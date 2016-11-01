Jackie F. Stewart, a salesman in Buffalo for more than 35 years, died Monday (Jan. 17, 1994) in his home in Hollidaysburg, Pa., after a long illness.

Stewart, 67, had moved to Hollidaysburg about three years ago after retiring from the former Electra-Gas Co. He had worked as a salesman for various companies, selling everything from cars to appliances.

He was a Navy veteran of World War II and was awarded the Bronze Star for service in the Pacific.

Survivors include two daughters, Candace L. Riga of Tampa, Fla., and Constance L. Russell of Killeen, Texas; two sons, Clifford of Laguna Hills, Calif., and Craig; a stepdaughter, Vickie L. Schultz of Falls Church, Va; a sister, Iva M. Lingenfelter of Hollidaysburg; five grandchildren; and two step grandchildren.