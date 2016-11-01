NIAGARA FALLS POLICE CALLS

WEDNESDAY

P.M.

4:49 -- 1726 Pine Ave., Jubilee Market, parking lot. A 19th Street man said a man drove his car toward him, hitting his cart, sending groceries flying and causing him to have to jump out of the way.

6:45 -- 1600 block of Ontario Avenue, assault. A 22nd Street woman said a man punched her in the nose, possibly breaking it and then yelled at her grandparents.

6:48 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., Public Safety Building, arrest. Charles Kemp Jr., 28, of 10th Street, charged with third-degree assault.

7:20 -- 2700 block of Falls Street, arrest. Frank E.D. Cooper, 40, of Falls Street, charged with third-degree criminal mischief after he smashed the windshield of a cab that would not pick him up.

8:12 -- 451 Elmwood Ave., criminal trespass. Tom Spina said a woman kicked in his front door and had to be forcibly removed.

8:50 -- 765 Niagara St., Pizza Hut, petit larceny. A container of money for Roswell Park Cancer Institute was taken from the counter.

8:55 -- 2205 Ontario Ave., burglary. Christopher Sodano said his home was entered through a kitchen window and a VCR, video game, game tapes and a radio control car, all valued at $650, were stolen.

10:30 -- 231 Third St., Holiday Inn, parking lot, grand larceny. Anjeula Maheshwari of Rego Park said three men in their 20s ran up and grabbed her purse, which contained $60 and personal papers.

11 -- 2701 Pine Ave., Lefty's Bar, theft of services. Four men ordered $12.97 worth of food and drinks and when they were finished, refused to pay and then swore at the owner.

No time given -- 520 Hyde Park, arrest. Charles J. Jackson Jr., 44, of Ontario Avenue, charged with failure to pay a fine, failure to appear and on a warrant for failure to pay parking tickets.

THURSDAY

A.M.

1:25 -- Highland and Fairfield avenues, arrests. Anthony Darrell Peterson, 18, of Fairfield Avenue and Grady I. Peterson, 23, of Jagow Road, Wheatfield, both charged with illegally having a loaded firearm in their vehicle and not wearing seat belts. Grady Peterson was also charged with passing a red light and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

1:45 -- 333 Rainbow Blvd., Pleasuredome, arrest. Jeffrey L. Butler, 22, of San Luis Obispo, Calif., charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he kicked and broke a small tinted window, valued at $200.

2 -- 300 Rainbow Blvd., arrest. Douglas A. Wright, 23, of Eighth Street, charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and driving with a suspended license.

9 -- 520 Hyde Park, arrest. James D. McGovern, 35, of Sabre Park, charged with violation of bail.

9:10 -- 9237 Niemel Drive, larceny. James Bruno said a three-foot-high lighted snowman and candle, valued at $35, were taken from his yard.

9:45 -- 518 Cedar Ave., arrest. Tyrone Drake, 20, of Cedar Avenue, charged with violation of parole and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Police charged him after finding a loaded shotgun, handgun and stun gun while executing the warrant. At 11:50 Drake was additionally charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

10:20 -- 1000 block of Garden Avenue, arrest. Robert A. Alexander, 47, of Fairfield Avenue, charged with petit larceny.

11 -- 520 Hyde Park, arrest. Tara Leah Wolf, 34, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., charged with second-degree aggravated harassment.

11:15 -- 201 Rainbow Blvd., criminal mischief. Frazer Lockhart, of Palgrave, Ont., said his car's rear window was broken and a $50 playpen was stolen.

11:50 -- 520 Hyde Park, arrest. John Doe, also known as Clayton Cooper, 19, of Fourth Street, charged with resisting arrest, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The man was stopped at the front door by police after he put something in his mouth. The substance later was tested and found to be small chunks of crack cocaine.

THURSDAY

P.M.

1:40 -- 520 Hyde Park, arrest. Phillip Myles Sr., 33, of Devlin Avenue, charged on a warrant with petit larceny.

2 -- Rainbow Bridge, arrest. Marcel G. Romeo, 30, of Burlington, Ont., charged with failure to appear.

2 -- 8900 block of Cayuga Drive, aggravated harassment. A woman said someone keeps calling her house and annoying her.

4:45 -- 800 block of Main Street, aggravated harassment. A 28-year-old man said he has been receiving harassing and obscene phone calls one to three times daily for the past year.