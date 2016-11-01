TOO MUCH MIKE AS FREDONIA BAGS TOURNEY VICTORY

The Fredonia Hillbillies got a Big Mike attack Wednesday night as Mike Heary and Mike Haight combined for 58 points in their 75-72 victory over Rochester East in the first round of the McQuaid Tournament in Rochester.

Heary, a 6-foot-5 swingman bound for the U.S. Naval Academy, scored 33 points, grabbed seven rebounds and sank four three-pointers. Fredonia led by 12 points midway through the fourth quarter, but East (3-5) came back to tie the game, 72-72, before Heary made the go-ahead bucket with 16 seconds left.

Haight, a senior guard, hit six three-pointers and finished with 25 points for the Hillbillies (4-2), who are ranked second among small schools in The News Basketball Poll.

Wilson Holiday

Traditional successfully defended its title with a 90-79 victory over Wilson. The No. 1 small school got 24 points and seven assists from Damien Foster and Jason Rowe had 20 points and 13 assists. Adrian Bough, Jimmy Burden and Damone White added 16 each for the Bulls (4-1). Wilson (4-4) was led by Mike White with 20.

Ken-Ton Holiday

Jim Wolf totaled 19 points and eight rebounds, Gary Raimondo had 18 points and seven rebounds and the Cullinan twins Pat (16 points) and John (14) combined for 10 assists as St. Joe's (7-0), the top-ranked large school, crushed Kenmore East, 86-49, to take the title. Scott Karstedt scored 15 for No. 7 East (7-2). . . . Jason Dryja blocked nine shots and scored 20 points to power Kenmore West past Governor Simcoe (Ont.), 61-49, to claim third place. Jim Gold added 20 points for the Blue Devils (4-5). Simcoe is 3-4.

Ronald McDonald

Hamburg got 29 points from Keith Kaminski and used a 22-12 third-quarter edge to pull away from host Maryvale (2-5), 63-51, for the title. The Bulldogs (3-4) led, 30-29, at halftime and shot 9 of 11 from the line in the fourth quarter to clinch it. Charlie Amato led Maryvale with 13 points. . . Steve Ciemcioch shot 9 of 11 and scored 21 points to send John F. Kennedy (4-4) to a 65-41 rout of St. Mary's of Lancaster (0-5) in the consolation.

McDonald's East Aurora

Jay Argauer (12 points) scored the winning field goal with 19 seconds left and Chad Biniasz scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as Iroquois (4-3) scored a 63-61 victory over Orchard Park in the final. Todd Kleitz added 20 points for the Chiefs, who rebounded from a 48-40 deficit entering the fourth quarter. Mike Popek led Orchard Park (4-3) with 20 points. . . . Canisius seized a 10-point first-quarter lead, let East Aurora (3-6) tie it in the second quarter and then went on to roll past the Blue Devils, 58-47, behind 15 points from Mike Brennan.

Warren (Pa.) Tournament

Bryan Lorenz had 13 points and made four free throws in the final two minutes as Lancaster (3-4) downed Canon McMillen, 58-54, to finish third. Pete Freidmann, Andre Cook and Andy Kofel had nine points each for the Redskins.

West Seneca Rotary

Dave Serio scored 20 points to lift Lake Shore past Frontier, 55-53, in the final. Jim Pieffer scored 24 for the Falcons. . . . Dan Maciejewski totaled 18 points and Andy Krauza had 15 as West Seneca East (3-2) rolled past district rival West Seneca West, 68-49, for third place. Bob Simmons paced West (2-5) with 10 points.

Alfred Lions Club

Aaron Palczewski's 23 points paced West Seneca Christian as it overcame a 26-22 halftime deficit to down Alfred-Almond, 61-54, in the first round. . . . In the second game, Joe Goltry scored 42 points for Bradford (N.Y.) to sink the Park School, 76-63. Chris Moore, a 6-3 sophomore, led Park (1-5) with 28 points and Kevin Graff had 12.

Gordon Gfroerer Tournament

Ryan Cochrane netted 24 points to lead five Hawks in double-figures as O'Hara (7-0) ripped Depew, 88-62, in the title game. David Murray added 16 points and Calvin Price had 15 points and eight rebounds for O'Hara, which is tied for fourth in the small-school poll. Pat Vannelli topped Depew with 23 points. . . . Geoff Sherman colleged 16 points, Mike Harvey had 11 points and nine rebounds and Ron Jenkins had 12 points as Tonawanda (4-4) held Lakeshore Catholic of Ontario to 11 second-half points to score a 58-45 win in the consolation.

Wmsv. North Tournament

Jim Burgess scored 15 points and Ryan Heuer had 13 as Williamsville North (3-3) surprised No. 10 large school Sweet Home, 49-46, in the final. Jeff Halsdorfer pace the Panthers (5-2) with 15 points. . . . Isaac Smith scored 20 points and Jamel Brown added 18 to pace No. 6 large school Amherst (5-2) past Williamsville East, 78-48, in the consolation. Brian Wert had 18 points for East, which was outscored, 45-24, in the second half.

Lewiston-Porter

Senior guard Mike Cosgrove scored 29 points and Lewiston-Porter (5-3) converted 12 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to win the title, 57-47 over St. Catharines. . . . Ken Ross had 17 points for Bennett as it downed Newfane, 64-47 for third place. Steve Kagels had 11 for Newfane (3-4).

Silver Creek

Jason Dominy stole the ball and dunked for the winning points with two seconds left as Cattaraugus (5-2) nipped Pine Valley, 46-44.

Jason Domenico netted 22 points and Silver Creek (2-4) survived a battle of free throws (75 between the two teams) to tip Forestville, 66-59. John O'Conoll led Forestville (0-6) with 22 points.

Shady Side Holiday

Nichols dropped a 53-51 overtime decision to Peters Township in the semifinals in Pittsburgh. Nichols could have won it in regulation, but had a shot roll around the rim at the buzzer. Jim Pieri had 17 points including four three-pointers. Randall Torgalski added 14 for Nichols (3-4), which plays Highland tonight.

Starpoint

Jason Wagner (14 points) scored off a rebound with one second left to give Starpoint (4-5) a 36-35 victory over Niagara-Wheatfield in the final. Steve Hill of the Falcons left in the first quarter with a dislocated thumb.