RENAMED SYRACUSE PROJECT GETS NEARLY $20 MILLION

A waterfront project that officials hope will inject economic life into Syracuse got an infusion of public aid -- nearly $20 million -- Wednesday and a new title, courtesy of a contest.

The project, long known as the "Inner Harbor," has become "Hiawatha Harbor," said officials who gathered at Syracuse City Hall to announce funding for the first phase.

The legendary Iroquois chief Hiawatha once paddled a canoe on Onondaga Lake, which borders Syracuse on the city's northwest side.