BUSINESS PEOPLE

Moog Inc. has appointed six principal engineers. Chosen from among its senior staff of engineers were: Robert Black, Mark Davis, Dave Flavell, Peter Neal, Hans Toews and Jack Williams.

Black is retired, but does consulting work for the company. He designed many of Moog's servovalves, the device that is at the heart of most of the company's products.

Davis' work on electromagnetic actuation has earned Moog the recognition of being the most credible supplier of technology for the missiles and launch vehicles market.

Senior project engineer for Space Shuttle elevon, Boeing 767 autopilot, and the Lavi fighter primary flight actuator, Flavell is given credit for Moog's entrance into the commercial aircraft flight control market.

Neal, an aerodynamic engineer, conducted a study for NASA on parallel servoactuator force sharing, and had a key role in the development of the B-2 Flight Control Actuation System.

Toews has developed miniature solenoids, cold gas thrusters, hot gas thrusters, integrated valve injector combinations, linear force motors and electromagnetic actuators for space vehicles.

Williams was instrumental in developing controls for numerous programs and led the way for Moog to penetrate the electropneumatic missile fin control market for tactical missiles. He is retired, but does consulting work for Moog.

ISTR Inc., a Buffalo professional services firm, has appointed Larry Callan vice president of sales and marketing. He previously was a product manager. Callan will create a worldwide dealer network of sales and support for those products and services, and will review traditional lab operations to determine where ISTR's latest technological advancements can be applied.

Freed Maxick Sachs & Murphy, certified public accountants, has elected Robert M. Glaser managing director of the firm, and has admitted Jeff A. Stolzenburg as a director. Glaser became a director in 1981 and has more than 25 years of experience in public accounting. He is a graduate of Canisius College. Stolzenburg joined the firm in 1981 and has more than 13 years of experience in public accounting and private industry. He is a graduate of Niagara University.

IMPCO Direct Response Marketing has promoted Shelley J. Stoeckl to senior account coordinator. She previously was an account coordinator in the Buffalo division and now is also responsible for the Buffalo office staff. Ms. Stoeckl holds an associate's degree in business administration from Bryant & Stratton Business Institute.

The Purchasing Management Association of Buffalo has presented David L. Suttell its "Carl F. Green Award." Suttell was honored for his extensive service to the association.

Sears has named Richard P. Ruskin manager of its McKinley Mall store. He previously was district business manager for Sears. Ruskin is a graduate of the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut University.

Lockport Savings Bank has promoted Linda L. Brick to manager of its Niagara Falls branch inside the Tops International Super Center, 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd. She formerly was assistant branch manager.

The College for Financial Planning has announced that Peter Aleksandrowicz of Hamburg has successfully completed the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Professional Education Program. He is an independent financial planner in the Southtowns and has five years of experience in the field.

Prudential Financial Services has named Naomi W. Wadsworth a career agent. She will work out of the Western New York Ordinary Agency located at One John James Audubon Parkway.

The Institute of Certified Travel Agents has announced that Heidi Szabat, a travel agent with Endres Travel Service Inc., has earned the professional designation of certified travel counselor.