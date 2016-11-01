BRUCE SMITH TEAMS UP WITH 'CLIFF CLAVIN' IN AD PLOT CENTERS ON WEARING A DRESS

Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith's newest "stunt" is part of Frito-Lay Inc.'s all-out blitz of New Year's Day college football bowl games.

The All-Pro will team with former "Cheers" star John "Cliff the mailman Clavin" Ratzenberger to promote the new Wavy Lay's brand potato chips.

The ad will debut during six major bowl games, beginning with the annual Tournament of Roses Parade and rolling through the USF&G Sugar Bowl.

The multimillion-dollar campaign will continue through the National Football League playoffs later in the month.

"We were looking for a big-name football player and Bruce Smith certainly is well known throughout the country," said Frito-Lay spokesperson Lynn Markley. "John Ratzenberger has a unique style -- John is John -- the two worked well together on the set."

The Wavy Lay's commercial finds Ratzenberger trying to enlist Smith in the "Wavy Lay's Challenge," which picks up on Lay's famous "betcha can't eat just one" theme.

Ratzenberger bets Smith that he can't eat just one new Wavy Lay's chip. The loser is supposed to put on a very stylish fuchsia cocktail dress, but Smith, known as one of the most intimidating players in the NFL, isn't about to lose face -- or show off his gams. In this case, the winner of the bet loses and Ratzenberger wears the dress.

As part of the marketing blitz, Frito-Lay also is rolling out a series of five sports vignettes. Titled "Look Who's Making Waves," the sketches feature "Downtown" Julie Brown interviewing five NFL stars about their ability to make waves on and off the playing field.

Combined, the commercial/vignette tandem will run a full 60 seconds.

The NFL players include Rod Woodson, cornerback with the Pittsburgh Steelers; Derrick Thomas, linebacker with the Kansas City Chiefs; Michael Irvin, wide receiver with the Dallas Cowboys; Junior Seau, linebacker with the San Diego Chargers; and Rick Mirer, rookie quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks.

For the final part of the new product blitz, Frito-Lay is instituting a chip-to-chip sampling program against regional ridged chips in nine metropolitan markets -- Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pa., Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Green Bay and Minneapolis.

The use of the Bills' Smith and his ferocious reputation in the new Lay's ads will vie for playing time with his new Nike commercials, which feature actor Dennis Hopper as an assistant coach who has taken one too many stiff arms to the cranium.

The popularity of using Bills' players to tout well-known products both locally and now nationwide will continue, regardless of how far the Bills travel down the road to the Georgia Dome and Super Bowl XXVIII.

"Whenever a celebrity, particularly a sports celebrity, is hired for a commercial, the advertiser is looking for two things," said Vic Martucci, an account representative with the Partnership Ltd. in Amherst.

"The celebrity brings credibility to the product and, in this case even more important since Frito-Lay already has credibility, the advertiser is looking to create a memorable commercial."

Martucci said that even the hint of the imposing Smith wearing a fuchsia cocktail dress is absurd.

"And absurdity brings humor and that is what makes the commercial memorable," he said.