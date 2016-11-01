SHOW US THE WAY MAKE SOME PROMISES THAT WILL LEAVE A LEGACY ON HOW TO LIVE THE SECOND HALF OF LIFE FULLY, VIBRANTLY

Let's not call these resolutions, because those are made to be broken.

But in the waning days of the year, it might behoove us to focus on the future. And the future often takes a different twist after a half-century of life.

"At 20 looks are important, at 30 it's family, at 40 it's a career, and when you get to be 50 or 60, it's establishing strong relationships with real friends," said Audrey Jones of the Erie County Department of Senior Services.

A subtle, but profound, change occurs "post-50" to shift the orientation from acquiring things, winning friends and wielding power to intimacy, caring, contemplation and celebrating life, writes David Wolfe in "The Ageless Market."

In that spirit, we offer the following "considerations" for 1994 and beyond:

1. Dare to be 100.

If you turned 50 this year, you will be 100 years old when you toast in the year 2044.

More terrifying than thrilling?

Not if it's done right, say those who promote living 10 decades. Living an active life from starting gate to finish line is possible -- even though the finish line has, theoretically, moved farther away than it's ever been.

Among proponents is Dr. Walter M. Bortz, former president of the American Geriatrics Society, who says in his book "We Live Too Short and Die Too Young" that centenarians are simply living as long as the human body is meant to live.

First, individuals must believe that living to 100 is desirable and then take responsibility to make it happen.

How? "The tripod of wellness is to eat right, get some exercise and the proper rest," said Gary Brice, executive director of the McLaughlin Center, which promotes health and well-being.

2. Be needed.

If that's not built into your life, get thee into volunteer activity. People who do are mentally and physically healthier, said Sheila Fancher, program director of Erie County's Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

Hook up with a group that can use your skills, talents or even your willingness. Make sure it's a place where you simultaneously gain and contribute.

"You can walk in off the street and an agency will be glad to take you, but they aren't out to find the thing that will make a difference in your life," said Ms. Fancher.

3. Make a will.

It's the only way to ensure that your assets -- especially personal property and charitable bequests -- are efficiently distributed in the way you want.

"One thing that's nice about a will is that it shows that you made a conscious choice," said Mary Engler Roche of Lippes Silverstein Mathias & Wexler, who concentrates on elder law and estate planning. "It didn't just go to your beneficiaries by default."

And it names a representative. "It's impractical to have five children making decisions," she said.

If you already have a will, think about updating it -- you may want to make changes if you've remarried or if grandchildren have been added to your family.

4. Have a health care proxy drawn up.

This is where you spell out your wishes for end of life/right to die issues -- chapter, page and verse, said Mrs. Roche.

Hospitals and nursing homes have "bare bones" forms, but she recommends a lengthier form.

And Brice suggests making sure that your physician understands and agrees with what you want.

"You'll facilitate things if everybody is singing off the same song sheet," he said.

5. Consider doing your part for "intergenerational equity."

"We're in a time with limited resources and escalating needs," said Brice. "With the poverty rate going up for children, I think seniors need to examine their resources and see about contributions being made to youth.

"If a senior is comfortable, it might be time to look around from a philanthropic perspective and pass on some of those resources to meet the needs of the next generation."

6. Do the safe thing.

Take a safe-driving class. Look at your house with an eye to safety and security.

The Buffalo Police Department provides a free pamphlet called "Home Security" with various suggestions. It's available at Police Community Services, 635 Elk St., or by calling 851-4585.

7. Now that you're feeling secure -- do something outrageous. (Getting out of bed doesn't count, unless it's in time to see the sunrise.)

Don't fall for the myth about not teaching old dogs new tricks -- that's only for old dogs.

"Those of us over 50 may be more open to certain kinds of new experience than, say, those under 30," writes Noel Perrin in the November issue of New Choices, a magazine for retirees.

"There are lots of reasons why this is so, including our sense that anything we want to do we'd better do soon. The young don't feel that urgency."

8. Learn something new every day.

"Positive results don't necessarily come from exercises but from a general interest and alertness in what's going on," said James Fozard, associate scientific director of the National Institute on Aging in Baltimore.

Ideas: Adult education classes start in January in most school districts, with classes from word processing to stained glass. Audit a class (no charge) at the University at Buffalo. (Call 829-2202 for information.)

Elderhostel has 1,800 worldwide sites for college-style learning. And the last week of each summer season is 55 Plus Week at Chautauqua Institution, one of the prettiest and most intellectually stimulating settings imaginable.

9. Enlarge your circle of friends, while you draw closer to the old ones.

When Audrey Jones was on sick leave from her job at the Erie County Department of Senior Services, she wrote or called friends she hadn't seen in several years, she said.

"I wanted to renew these old acquaintances. had a lot of years to catch up on," she said.

And finally:

10. Celebrate the victories.

Become as proficient at celebrating what you've accomplished as you are at setting agendas. Mark the success in a way that pleases you.

Success begets success -- and becomes the best way to see a good thing continued.