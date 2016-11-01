Lawrence J. Landrigan, 69, a World War II Navy veteran who served 20 years in the service, died Tuesday (Dec. 28, 1993) in Lockport Memorial Hospital.

A native of Lockport, he retired in 1986 from Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester. He also had worked at two former Lockport companies, Dewey-Almy and Upson.

An honorary member of the Hickory Club of the city Police Benevolent Association, he also was a member of the state Sheriffs Association. He had been a member of Aerie 825, Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Surviving are his wife, the former Edith Reiter; a daughter, Kathy Manson; a stepdaughter, Joan Apel of May's Landing, N.J.; two brothers, Edward Jr. of Bartlesville, Okla., and Gerald F.; a sister, Agnes Gillis of Cambria; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 168 Chestnut St. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

[Sherwood].