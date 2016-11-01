DANCE FOR TEENS, PARENTS TO BENEFIT RUNAWAY SHELTER

The first annual back to the future dance will bring parents and teen-agers together Thursday to benefit the Casey House runaway shelter for homeless teens.

No alcohol will be served during the event in the Pleasuredome. It will run from 7 to 11 p.m. Anyone 13 and older can get into the bar with a $5 donation to benefit the shelter at 710 Cedar Ave.

According to Vivian Logan, program director of the Runaway Program for Family & Children's Service of Niagara Inc., the shelter is scheduled to open early next year. So far this year, the program has serviced more than 250 youths, said Miss Logan. "It is badly needed."

In Niagara County, there were more than 760 runaways in 1992, she said.

Currently, there is no place for these troubled teen-agers to go but into the streets or into homes where families offer space. Sometimes youths from the county also go to Compass House in Buffalo, Miss Logan said.

The home will provide shelter for six to eight youths, with a maximum capacity of 12. At least two staff members will be in the facility at all times.

In addition, "We have a lot of people who are interested in lending their services as volunteers," said Miss Logan.

The Forum Sports Bar, adjacent to the Pleasuredome, also will be closed for the night, said Remi R. Gonzalez, a member of the Casey House advisory board. "We want no alcohol served at all." He said he hopes to raise $3,000 or more for the house, and said that 20 security officers have volunteered their time to ensure that everyone is safe.

Gonzalez said "very little money was spent on this event," with local people donating food and beverages as well as their time. "It's the first in Niagara County and we hope to continue with this day every year."

Other area bars offered their services, but the group chose the Pleasuredome to hold the event, said Gonzalez. He added that the bar will not profit from the event.