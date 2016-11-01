CHINA'S LATEST POLICY DENIES SANCTITY OF LIFE

A recent Washington Post story carried by The News gives me great concern. "China will use abortions, sterilizations and a marriage ban to 'avoid new births of inferior quality and heighten the standards of the whole population,' the official China News Agency said."

Such a program denies the sanctity of life, a prime basis on which our country was formed, and we must vehemently oppose such practices.

China is now a major trading partner of the United States and is probably the fastest growing one.

It has been given "most favored nation" status temporarily and is due for confirmation in June 1994. This status provides China easy access to funds provided mainly by the Unites States to facilitate trade as well as other enhancements to the process.

We cannot condone a program that lets man decide who should live or die.

LESLIE S. SMITH

Tonawanda