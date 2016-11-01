PROZAC 'IT'S LIKE THE COLOR HAS RETURNED TO MY LIFE,' ONE PATIENT SAYS

"I was at the hairdresser's the other day and everyone there -- the customers, the manicurist, the assistant, the colorist, and every hairdresser -- was on Prozac. It was a convention."

-- Cynthia Heimel, the Village Voice

Each morning in his sunny Buffalo kitchen, Paul J. pops -- along with a multivitamin and his orange juice -- a tiny apple-green and cream capsule.

The pill, he says, gives him pep and keeps him from getting peevish.

The pill is Prozac, which has shanghaied depression for millions of people who have mood disorders.

The drug has captured unprecedented attention since its introduction in the late '80s. Newsweek magazine put a blimp-sized Prozac pill on its cover; New York magazine also did "A New Wonder Drug for Depression" cover, and the book "Listening to Prozac" has stayed on the New York Times best-seller list for months.

More than 10 million people have taken $1 billion worth of the anti-depressant, and according to local pharmacological hearsay, some of the best minds in Buffalo are on it. It has been called the hottest drug in psychiatric history.

"It's gotten at least as much, if not more, media attention than any other psychotropic drug in the past three decades," says Dr. Murray A. Morphy, chief of the psychiatry service at Veterans Hospital in Buffalo.

Morphy, also interim chairman of psychiatry at the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, is reading "Listening to Prozac" himself.

"For me," explains Paul, an academic who asks that his full name not be used (fearing the stigma of emotional instability), "Prozac has taken the dread away." Earlier this year, before a doctor prescribed the anti-depressant for Paul, a nameless gloom clouded his days. At night he couldn't sleep. He felt fatigued, afraid and irritable.

"I found myself snapping at my friends for no reason," Paul recalls. "Finally someone suggested that maybe I should get some help."

In the five months that he has been on the drug, Paul says he has lost a few pounds and the heavy chip on his shoulder. He no longer has to drag through the days on a few hours' sleep, and he feels more sociable. Paul adds with a small laugh: "People just seem friendlier. Maybe because I'm smiling more. It's like the color has returned to my life."

Like most patients, therapy accompanies his medication.

Prozac, its standard chemical name "fluoxetine," has been praised for a number of reasons. Many patients report fewer side effects than with some older anti-depressants, such as weight gain, constipation and dry mouth.

"Prozac was the first of a new group of anti-depressants that were appealing right from the beginning because they're also seen as certainly safer in overdose situations," says Morphy. "Of course, people on these drugs are often high-risk for suicide, being depressed."

Williamsville psychiatrist Dr. Anthony G. Bassanelli says he had several patients in his practice "who were on some of the older anti-depressants and they were doing OK, but there were still some ups and downs. When they were changed to Prozac or a Prozac-like medicine, they found themselves feeling significantly improved."

However, Bassanelli says, "Prozac's not for everybody. It can make some people more irritable. Occasionally I have patients who get more drowsy with it. For others, it's not the kind of anti-depressant that's going to be useful to them."

Certain physicians may have prescribed Prozac "a little too readily initially," the psychiatrist continues. "Most people with depression are not going to be seen first by a psychiatrist. Some patients may not have had the kind of depressive problems that we would have treated with Prozac."

Psychiatrist Peter D. Kramer, author of "Listening to Prozac," notes that the drug "works via the serotonin system," helping the body to retain the brain chemical serotonin. He refers to one researcher's police analogy in explaining the way Prozac works on depression:

" 'Maybe serotonin is the police. The police aren't in one place -- they're not in the police station. They're a presence everywhere. They are cruising the city -- they are right here. Their potential presence makes you feel secure. It allows you to do many things that also make you feel secure. If you don't have enough police, all sorts of things can happen. You may have riots.' "

To prevent those "riots," police don't come cheaply. The price of a single month's supply of Prozac, made by Eli Lilly & Co., usually tops $60, costly if you don't have prescription coverage.

"You're really making a commitment to try the medication for at least four to six weeks," Morphy says. "And you may have to go longer than that before you see full effects. Usually you begin to see some effects from the medication within the first month, but the full effects may take a couple of months or more.

"It's not something you'd start in a casual fashion. You're probably going with a course of medication for at least six months, or more often, nine months to a year in duration."

For some people there could be other costs. The new "Johns Hopkins Handbook of Drugs," out this fall, lists some rare adverse effects, like allergic reactions. There is also a note on a controversy over some suicides; however, the 1,200-page guide reports that "a causal relationship has not been established."

"Prozac is relatively safe," Kramer writes, adding, "but no drug is risk-free."

Paul looks forward to the day when he'll feel confident enough to go without his morning pill. But until that time, he says he looks at Prozac like any other prescription -- "a way to get back to good health."