MAN BUMPS PASSER-BY, IS ATTACKED WITH KNIFE

A 26-year-old Bronxville man was attacked with a hunting knife outside the New York Hilton on busy Sixth Avenue at noontime Monday, evidently because he and another man bumped on the street, police said.

The victim, tentatively identified as Brian Hewett, was taken to Bellevue Hospital, but his wounds were not life threatening, police spokesman Peter Friscia said. He was listed as stable, according to Bellevue spokeswoman Vicki Ciampa,

Hewett was walking north, en route to meeting a business associate in the hotel, when he and the assailant collided.

"It's not known who bumped into whom," Friscia said, "but words were exchanged and the suspect pulled out a large hunting knife. He stabbed the victim in the chest, right arm and lower thigh."