ARTIMUS PYLE PLEA-BARGAINS LIFE TERM DOWN TO PROBATION

Artimus Pyle, Lynyrd Skynyrd's former drummer, plea-bargained a possible life sentence down to probation for molesting two girls.

Pyle, 45, was arrested in 1992 and charged with sexual battery against two sisters, ages 4 and 8.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted battery and lewd and lascivious assault. He received eight years' probation and was ordered to undergo counseling.

The girls' mother wanted to spare them the trauma of a trial, said Assistant State Attorney Laura Havey-Baer.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was known for the hits "Freebird" and "Sweet Home Alabama." The rock group disbanded after a 1977 plane crash killed three members. Pyle and the other surviving members reunited in 1987.

He now has his own group, the Artimus Pyle Band.