THE ALMANAC
Saturday, December 25
Temperatures
High this date/1982 .... 64
Low this date/1980 .... -10
Lake temperature .... 26
This Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 36
Minimum temperature .... 18
Character of day .... flurries
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 7:45
Sunset today .... 4:46
Sunrise tomorrow .... 7:45
Moonrise today .... 2:19 p.m.
Moonset today .... 4:33 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 24
Buffalo Temperatures
1 am 13 9 am 24 5 pm 23
2 am 12 10 am 25 6 pm 23
3 am 13 11 am 26 7 pm 22
4 am 17 Noon 27 8 pm 21
5 am 18 1 pm 24 9 pm 21
6 am 22 2 pm 23 10 pm 21
7 am 23 3 pm 23 11 pm 20
8 am 24 4 pm 23 Midnt 20
Temperatures
High at 12 p.m. .... 28
Low at 2 a.m. .... 12
Average high this date.... 32
Average low this date .... 20
High this date/1964 .... 59
Low this date/1960 .... -8
Precipitation
Friday .... 1.01
Snowfall .... 14.5
Snow on ground .... 14
Lake temperature .... 39
