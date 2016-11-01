A funeral service for Cletus J. Smith Sr., 84, a Buffalo native, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Chapel of Memorial Park, Gainesville, Ga. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Gainesville.

He died Wednesday (Dec. 22, 1993) at his home in Gainesville after an extended illness.

Smith grew up in Riverside and graduated from School 51.

He was supervisor and foreman with Bell Aircraft Corp. He retired as a supervisor with Gaymor Industries, an electronics manufacturer in Orchard Park. He later moved to Gainesville.

Smith is survived by a daughter, Clea M. Rademacher of Gainesville; a son, Cletus Jr. of Gainesville; four sisters, Geraldine Limburg of Angelica, Margie Nigro, Bernese Mooney and Virginia Smith; a brother, Donald E. Smith Jr. of Kenmore; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

[McNeil].