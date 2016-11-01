DINERS' CLUB WHERE TO EAT? OUR CRITIC LOOKS BACK ON A YEAR AT THE TABLE

"THERE ARE just too many restaurants in Buffalo now," a leading local restaurateur said to me recently. He's enormously successful -- his restaurant is listed below -- but you'd be surprised if I told you his name.

Because even he is feeling the pinch of competition from chains in the mingy '90s, when what economists call "discretionary funds" are so tight.

Still, let's hope he is wrong.

True, for a medium-sized, not very rich city, we do have a great load of distinctive good places to eat. Look below for a partial list -- a roundup of the dining-out scene in 1993, if you will. It's based on my reviews that appeared in Gusto in the past 12 months, plus a nod to some of the excellent restaurants that, thank goodness, stay with us year after year.

Despite some deeply felt, tragic closings, it's impressive.

Please understand we've left out quite a lot. We haven't even mentioned the many neighborhood jewels and restaurants waiting in the wings that we didn't get to in the past 12 months. Stay tuned.

Meantime, the following facts apply to the listings below: The date given is the date the full review appeared in Gusto. Stars are awarded for the quality of the food only. indicates an extraordinary restaurant, an excellent one. A rating of is very good, good and fair.

We suggest you call ahead for credit card information, wheelchair access and hours. Many restaurants are not open on Sunday or even for lunch.

An asterisk (*) indicates that the review was written when the restaurant had been open only for a very short time, usually less than six months.

So grab glasses, please, the ball is getting ready to drop.

Here's hoping for an even better culinary 1994.

THREE STARS

OR BETTER, 1993

The Alamo * (Feb. 19)

1830 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, in the Abbott Square Banquet Facility. This restaurant has an extensive barbecue menu and Buffalo-brewed beers on tap. What I'd eat: Barbecued Brisket.

The Audubon Room * (Feb. 12)

2401 North Forest Road, Amherst (636-7500). In the University Inn and Conference Center, the large dining room serves exciting food with interesting contemporary touches. What I'd eat: Lobster and Shrimp Ravioli, Lamb Chops and Polenta.

Bflo Rome * (Jan. 22)

291 Bryant St. (881-6747). Tiny restaurant, sophisticated decor featuring Northern Italian food. What I'd eat: Zucchini and Leek Tart with Goat Cheese, Braised Veal Shanks, Spinach Risotto.

The Butternut Inn (April 30)

Route 16 and Genesee Road, Chaffee (496-8987). Fresh-baked rolls, real mashed potatoes and other hearty old-fashioned food in this nice old farmhouse. What I'd also eat: Prime Rib and Harry Truman Pecan Pie.

Cafe Cosmos * (Sept. 17)

206 Allen St. (885-0502). Innovative, well-prepared food, breads and desserts in this tiny restaurant in the heart of Allentown. What I'd eat: Broiled Salmon Fillet over Lettuces.

Cafe in the Square (May 21)

4476 Main St., Amherst (839-5330). Comfortable neighborhood restaurant/bakery in the Snyder Square shopping area. Innovative menu. What I'd eat: Roast Duck Breast in Brandy Sauce.

Calumet Arts Cafe (March 6)

56 W. Chippewa St. (855-2220). A sophisticated city restaurant with a diversified menu and the best bread in town. What I'd eat (besides the whole wheat bread): Roast Spring Chicken.

Cameo's (April 2)

482 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda (832-2790). Comfortable and popular neighborhood restaurant that offers some fancy victuals along with the hamburgers. What I'd eat: Seafood Coquille.

Chef's Restaurant (May 7)

291 Seneca St. (856-9187). A Western New York institution in downtown Buffalo, serving homestyle Italian American food. Always busy -- reserve. What I'd eat: Linguine with White Clam Sauce (Fridays only) or Eggplant Parmigiana.

The Clarkson House 1/2 (Oct. 15)

80 Center St., Lewiston (754-4544). Quaint, charming old dining place -- steak and lobster are the specialties. What I'd eat in addition: Baked Alaska and Jalapeno Peppers and Bean Dip.

Hourglass 1/2 (Sept. 10)

981 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore (877-8788). A Western New York classic that features superb fish, seafood and wines. What I'd eat: any fish or the Roast Duck Laperouse.

The Kodiak Cafe (Aug. 13)

177 Hodge Ave. (885-4673). Dining in can be uncomfortable here. The restaurant is very small, so just about half its business is takeout. Emphasis on premium Alaskan seafood and from-scratch ingredients. What I'd eat: Smoked Salmon Quesadillas, Prawn Sandwich.

Little Talia Trattoria (Jan. 8)

1458 Hertel Ave. (833-8667). Terrific-looking little restaurant, a temple to garlic. What I'd eat: Tuscan Bean Soup and House (you guessed it) Garlic Toast.

The Old Lamplighter (June 18)

6260 Goodrich Road, Clarence Center (741-9377). Big menu of contemporary and standard entrees in this country restaurant just outside Clarence Center. What I'd eat: Grilled Honey Mustard Pork Chop.

The Park Lane (April 23)

Delaware Avenue at Gates Circle (883-3344). Well-established restaurant with a menu that now features many contemporary items. What I'd eat: Crabmeat Cakes, Scallops Pizelle.

Rebecca's * (Nov. 19)

9632 Erie Road (Route 5), Angola (549-3000). Attractively decorated spot in a country setting with a broad dinner menu. What I'd eat: Pasta Helaine.

Royal Chopsticks * (Aug. 20)

3547 Sheridan Drive, Amherst (838-9065). The usual Chinese fare is available here, but the best reason to come is the Vietnamese cuisine. What I'd eat: Baked Salted Shrimp, Vietnamese Coffee.

Sassella * (July 30)

2082 Kensington Ave., Snyder (839-3258). Northern Italian menu in a comfortable little high-toned place. Emphasis on glamorous produce. What I'd eat: Wild Mushroom Bisque, Gnocchi in Tomato/Basil Sauce.

Saxtin Grille * (Dec. 3)

422 Evans Road, Williamsville (626-5663). Attractive restaurant features an elaborate dinner menu with contemporary touches. What I'd eat: Stuffed Veal Chop.

Siena 1/2 (Oct. 29)

4516 Main St., Amherst (839-3108). Sleek, high-tech Italian decor, wood oven pizzas and high-tech Italian cuisine. What I'd eat: Pizza Colonna (dandelions, Gorgonzola, prosciutto and olives.)

Uncle Eddie's Country Kitchen * (March 26)

1677 Main St. (882-4270). Tiny restaurant with a menu that promises "Good Ole Southern Dining." Be warned, service can be exasperating. What I'd eat: the greens and the Applesauce Pound Cake.

Vito's Market Cafe * (Nov. 12)

Eighth floor, AM & A's, 389 Main St. (847-9680). New branch of this popular restaurant serves hearty Italian-based sandwiches. What I'd eat: the Jimbo Sandwich (eggplant, salami, asiago, artichoke spread).

NEW AND INTERESTING

The Amish Essenhaus * (May 28)

8158 N. Main St., Eden (992-9544). A converted old farmhouse with an Amish staff to cook you a wholesome, filling meal. What I'd eat: Fried Chicken.

Charlie the Butcher's Kitchen * (Dec. 10)

1065 Wehrle Drive, Cheektowaga (633-8330). A converted hot dog stand that specializes in old-time Buffalo food. What I'd eat: Beef on Weck.

The Coda * (June 11)

350 Pennsylvania Ave. (886-6647). Directly behind Kleinhans Music Hall, a former mom-and-pop grocery has been converted to a tiny French restaurant. What I'd eat: Salmon Scallops with Sorrel Mousse.

Dock at the Bay 1/2 *

3800 Hoover Road, Blasdell (823-8247). Large restaurant on a small beach with both formal and informal dining available. What I'd eat: Stuffed Trout.

Down Under * (Nov. 5)

7700 Transit Road, Williamsville (632-7770). Australian-theme restaurant serving hearty food. What I'd eat: Stockman's Ribs.

Jasmine Thai Restaurant 1/2 * (Feb. 26)

1330 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda (838-3011). Western New York's first (and so far only) all-Thai restaurant. Specify if you want your food hot. What I'd eat: Mee Krob.

John's Hickory Pit 1/2 * (Aug. 6)

5389 Genesee St., Lancaster (681-0200). Bare-bones ambience. But a sign in the parking lot reads, "This is real barbecue, y'all." And so it is.

The Juicery * (Nov. 12)

532 Elmwood Ave. (881-5459). New branch of this health-oriented vegetarian restaurant offers especially good sandwiches and soups. What I'd eat: the soups.

Korea House 1/2 * (Dec. 17)

402 Evans Road, Amherst (626-5980). In the Pierce Arrow Plaza, this restaurant features an extensive Korean menu. What I'd eat: barbecue.

Left Bank * (March 12)

511 Rhode Island St. (882-3509). Stylish combination coffeehouse/bistro that features hearty stick-to-the ribs fare. Shades of the '70s! What I'd eat: Red Beans and Rice.

Saxtin Grille * (Dec. 3)

422 Evans Road, Williamsville (626-5663). Attractive restaurant features an elaborate dinner menu with contemporary touches. What I'd eat: Stuffed Veal Chop.

Sport City Grill 1/2 * (Oct. 8)

Main Place Tower (849-1200). The restaurant division of the Jim Kelly dining/drinking/dancing extravaganza. What I'd eat: Chicken Quesadillas.

Violante's Gourmet Market Restaurant 1/2 * (July 9)

490 Center St., Lewiston (754-9337). Close to Artpark, the restaurant offers a formal dining room upstairs. Downstairs, it's a casual pub. What I'd eat: Cappellini Audriana.

ETERNAL FAVORITES

These restaurants have earned the equivalent of ratings in years past. They were not reviewed in 1993, however.

Asa Ransom House, 10529 Main St. (759-2315). Beautiful old house with a menu of wholesome food.

Biac's World Bistro, 581 Delaware Ave. (884-6595). Sleekly decorated, broad menu. Young crowd.

Billy Ogden's, 1834 William St. (896-8018). An old-style restaurant that serves new-style food.

Daniel's, 174 Buffalo St., Hamburg (648-6554). Elegant food and innovative, too.

Il Fiorentino, 727 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore. (833-4175). Understated elegance, authentically Tuscan.

Jerry's Seafood Restaurant, 1226 Hertel Ave. (876-4138). A sleekly decorated source of ultra-fresh fish.

Just Pasta, 307 Bryant St. (881-1888). Sophisticated and upscale. Northern Italian, basically but with Asian and Southwest touches.

Lord Chumley's, 481 Delaware Ave. (886-2220). Very popular restaurant; reasonably priced for its quality.

Ming Teh, 126 Niagara Blvd., Fort Erie, Ont. (905-871-7971). Outstanding Chinese.

Oliver's, 2095 Delaware Ave. (877-9662). Elegant surroundings; elegant food.

Pranzo, 4243 Genesee St. in the Radisson Hotel (634-2300). Superb Italian luxury.

Rue Franklin West, 341 Franklin St. (852-4416). Buffalo's only truly French restaurant. Fine food.

Spina's Red Carpet, Spina's Red Carpet, 5507 Main St., Williamsville (634-1968). Creative cuisine with contemporary touches.

Truffles, 1141 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore (877-1111). A dignified restaurant featuring Swiss-style food.

Warren's, 561 Main St., Tonawanda (694-3700). Elaborate and carefully prepared luxurious meals.

INDIAN LUNCH BUFFETS

Lots of hearty, interesting food for around $5.

Indian Clay Oven Restaurant, 940 Millersport Highway, Amherst (832-1030). Best dish on buffet: Chicken Curry.

Indian Curry House, 3246 Sheridan Drive, Amherst (832-1765). Best dish on buffet: Tandoori Chicken.

Raj Mahal, 859 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda (834-6433). Best dish: Kofta Curry.

Tandoori, 445 Delaware Ave. (847-1112). Best Dish: Mutter Paneer.

Taste of India, 3093 Sheridan Drive in Northtown Plaza (837-0460). And also now at 484 Elmwood Ave. (881-3141). Best dish: Lamb Madrasi.

MUSICAL CHEFS

Now at Biac's World Bistro: Bob Malott. Late of the superb Bradley Ogden's Lark Creek Cafe in San Francisco.

At Cafe Cosmos: Joe George (who owns the restaurant, too). George once cooked at Just Pasta, Calumet Arts Cafe and Biac's.

At Oliver's: Mike Andrzejewski, who once cooked at Rue Franklin West, Warren's and Biac's. And Michael Haefner, who once cooked at Mother's. (Mark Hutchinson, who used to be chef at Oliver's, is in Dallas.)

At Warren's: Mark Warren is doing his own cooking now. (Who can blame him?)

REST IN PEACE, 1993

Ancestors

Beau Fleuve

Cafe Jordan

Herbert's, Fort Erie

The King

Manny's

McMahon's

Old World Cookery

Seneca

Vicki's Cafe